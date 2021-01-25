Report: Caden Clark to join RB Leipzig in 2022

New York Red Bulls midfielder Caden Clark is reportedly set to become the next young American to make the jump to Europe with a start in the German Bundesliga.

The 17-year-old is close to signing with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig according to a report by The Athletic, a deal that would keep him with the Red Bulls for the 2021 MLS season. It is a move is similar to the one made by former Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams, who is currently with RB Leipzig in his third season.

The move to RB Leipzig was agreed upon prior to Clark signing with NYRB II in February 2020, according to the report. Clark was set to stay with the USL Championship side until he turned 18 and became eligible to play professionally outside the United States.

Clark impressed in his 12 USL Championship appearances, scoring three goals and assisting five. This earned him an opportunity with the Red Bulls in October, where he debuted with goals in each of his first two games.

Clark finished his first MLS season just shy of 300 minutes in seven appearances. He also started and scored in the Red Bulls’ playoff loss to the Columbus Crew.

His move to Germany would make him the latest MLS product to jump to the Bundesliga, joining NYCFC Academy product Joe Scally who recently moved to Borussia Monchengladbach.