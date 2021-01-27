Report: Heerenveen considering sending Llanez back from loan early

Ulysses Llanez hasn’t featured much for Eredivisie side Heerenveen and reportedly could be on his way back to parent club Wolfsburg in the near future.

Llanez missed out through injury in Heerenveen’s 3-0 win over Feyenoord on Wednesday and looks to be on the outside of manager Johnny Jansen’s plans, Omrop Fryslan reported. The U.S. Men’s National Team winger was loaned to Heerenveen from Wolfsburg in September, but has struggled for any consistency in the Netherlands.

The 19-year-old has only totaled 103 minutes of action through six senior appearances at Heerenveen this season. Llanez suffered a minor injury not long after his arrival to Holland and recently missed time too due to reported food poisoning.

Llanez has yet to make his senior debut for Wolfsburg, but is one of the club’s top young talents after making the move from the L.A. Galaxy Academy. The American playmaker scored 11 goals and registered six assists in 16 combined appearances last season for Wolfsburg’s Under-19 team before he began training with the senior team.

Llanez’s loan at Heerenveen is set to run until June, but Wolfsburg could recall him early, especially if Jansen doesn’t need his services going forward.

The former U.S. Youth National Team star made three appearances for Gregg Berhalter’s side in 2020, scoring on his debut in a 1-0 friendly win over Costa Rica. He also played in November friendlies against Wales and Panama and should be part of the plans going forward with the USMNT set to participate in several competitions this year.

Heerenveen currently sits ninth in the Eredivisie table, 18 points out of the final European qualification spot and 14 points clear of the relegation zone.