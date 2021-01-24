Report: Lille turns down loan offer for Weah

Timothy Weah’s playing time at Lille may have been up-and-down for most of the Ligue 1 season, but the French club is reportedly planning to keep a hold of him going forward.

Ligue 1 side Brest reportedly made a loan offer to Lille for Weah’s services this January, Le Telegramme reported. Lille rejected the loan offer though, keeping Weah in its quest for a domestic title, according to the report.

After injuries plagued Weah’s first season with the club, the U.S. Men’s National Team forward has recovered nicely to play a part this campaign. Weah has made 19 combined appearances for Christophe Galtier’s squad this season, scoring twice in Ligue 1 play and also adding one goal and one assist in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

The 20-year-old has mainly been used off the bench in the first-half of the season, making only three starts in all competitions. Weah’s ability to remain healthy has not only boosted his value within the club, but given him confidence heading into a busy 2021 year on the international level.

Brest was reportedly aiming to bolster its attacking corps this Transfer Window in hopes of avoiding a relegation scrap in the second-half of the season. The club sits 13th in the league table on 26 points, 11 points clear of the bottom three, but has only won two of its last eight league matches.

Lille remains level with defending league champions Paris Saint-Germain on 45 points, but sits second on goal differential. The club will resume play in the Europa League Round of 32 against Ajax in February while also kicking off its campaign in the Coupe De France.