Report: Mesut Ozil in talks with D.C. United

Mesut Ozil’s quest to find an escape from his stagnating stint at Arsenal has led to the revival of an old link, with D.C. United being rumored once again as a potential destination for the German World Cup winner.

A new report emerged on Tuesday claiming talks were underway between Ozil and D.C. United, with football.london reporting the revived link.

The 32-year-old has been an outcast at Arsenal since being left off the team’s roster ahead of the 2020/2021 Premier League season. Ozil and the club have had a handful of disagreements in the past year, leaving the German sidelined since late November 2019.

Ozil’s contract is set to expire in June, but with the transfer window open in Europe, Arsenal is looking to offload the midfielder’s salary.

The rehashed D.C. United link comes just as Ozil is also being linked to a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The move stateside would see D.C. United help Ozil promote his personal brand, including a coffee business that would expand into Audi Field. Similar to when Wayne Rooney joined D.C. in 2018, the club intends to make the World Cup winner the ‘face’ of the Eastern Conference side, the Football London report claimed.

Prior to falling out with Arsenal, Ozil scored 44 goals and contributed 77 assists in 254 appearances. He lifted three FA Cups in North London after joining from Real Madrid in 2013.

D.C. United is currently without a coach after firing long-term boss Ben Olsen. Seattle Sounders assistant Gonzalo Pineda and Philadelphia Union assistant Pat Noonan are among names associated with the job.