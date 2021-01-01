Reports: Steffen likely to start in goal with Ederson self-isolating

Zack Steffen has had to make the most of limited opportunities in the Manchester City squad, but reportedly could be on his way to a trio of starts in goal over the next week.

Man City No. 1 keeper Ederson announced via social media on Thursday that he is self-isolating, several reports stated. If Ederson is unable to play, Steffen will get the nod in goal for the club’s Premier League showdown with Chelsea on Sunday before a Carabao Cup semifinal trip to Manchester United next week.

Should Ederson be unavailable for over one week, Steffen could also get the nod in next weekend’s FA Cup date with second-tier visitors, Birmingham City.

Pep Guardiola’s side had to postpone its previously scheduled league match with Everton on Monday due to five positive cases within the club. Both Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker were confirmed cases while several other players remain unnamed.

“I don’t think the Premier League allow us to name the players but you will know tomorrow,” Guardiola said in his Friday press conference.

“We had enough players to play against Everton, we wanted to play but, on the day of the game, with more cases we informed the Premier League and I personally called (Everton manager) Carlo Ancelotti to explain the situation.

Steffen has made four appearances in goal for the Citizens since re-joining the club following a loan spell in Germany last season. The U.S. Men’s National Team keeper has yet to suffer defeat in cup competitions, winning a trio of Carabao Cup matches (Bournemouth, Burnley, Arsenal) and his UEFA Champions League debut (Marseille).

The 25-year-old Steffen is on pace to make his Premier League debut for the club at Stamford Bridge, an opportunity to go up against international teammate Christian Pulisic.

As for Ederson, he has been one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier League since joining Man City in 2017 from Benfica. The 27-year-old Brazilian won the league’s Golden Glove in 2019-20 and has helped the Citizens win eight domestic trophies over his time in Manchester.

Man City is currently eighth in the league table, seven points behind leaders Liverpool with two matches in hand.