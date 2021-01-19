Sam Mewis continues meteoric rise with latest USWNT masterpiece

It goes without saying that there is no shortage of star power on the U.S. Women’s National Team, and Samantha Mewis, however prominent in years past, is on a new level as of late.

In the team’s 4-0 win over Colombia on Monday night, Mewis earned a hat-trick. On top of that, the goals came in three different ways. A weak-foot shot from the run of play, a header in a chaotic moment, and a cool-as-you-like penalty.

“I can’t take all the credit, at all. I think they really, truly were all such good team goals and I’m just proud that I could be a part of that, so it’s definitely cool, and I was excited that I went to take the PK,” Mewis said. “It’s fun to get situations like that,”

It is worth a mention that she is the only player in the USWNT January camp who is seeing steady minutes at the moment, but her emergence as a steady source of goals form the midfield has quietly been in the making for some time.

Perhaps being a little harsh fresh off the performance, head coach Vlatko Anonovski believes Mewis has even more to give.

“One thing about Sam is she did what she did and obviously played very good and scored goals, but I don’t think that’s her best,” Andonovski said. “I really believe that Sam has still a lot to grow, which is exciting. It’s exciting for me, exciting for Sam, exciting for everyone. For the fans, for the whole country, to have a player being so good but still with so much more to grow and get better.”

Monday’s hat-trick goes down has a memorable performance for the 28-year-old, but it’s her third multi-goal game on the international scene in the last 12 months after notching a pair of braces in Olympic Qualifiers last February.

After helping the North Carolina Courage to two-straight NWSL Championships, she departed for Manchester City after the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, and negotiated goals on the regular in Manchester, where she quickly made waves.

Not just for the fact that she has been producing, but how it’s being done. In the span of 2019-2020, she scored in the FA Cup Final, UEFA Women’s Champions League, and World Cup.

When England came calling for the new wave of American female talent, Mewis might not have been your favorite to stand out in the crowd of Lavelle, Tobin Heath, or Christen Press, but she has managed to outshine them all so far, largely thanks to the ability to hit the new gear she has found in the scoring department.

As it stands, Mewis’ star continues to rise with her ability to perform for club and country, and it may be time to start the conversation about her contending to be the best women’s soccer player in the world.