SBI's Top 5 NYCFC Goals of 2020

New York City FC’s season concluded with a disastrous penalty shootout in Orlando, a deserved yet still traumatic result. While circumstances were much different, head coach Ronny Delia’s first season in charge saw NYCFC fail to reach the Eastern Conference semifinal for the first time since 2016.

Compared to play under former coaches Domènec Torrent and Patrick Vieira, NYCFC has been much less productive going forward. Delia had to deal with long-term injuries to Heber and Maxi Moralez as well as the departure of Alexandru Mitriță midseason.

He’ll have the opportunity to make some changes and plenty of funds to do so, looking forward to more success in 2021. That being said, NYCFC found the back of the net 37 times through 12 goalscorers in 2020 league play.

Here are SBI’s Top Five NYCFC goals of 2020.

5. Gary Mackay-Steven vs. Chicago Fire, Nov. 8th

Gary Mackay-Steven’s goal-scoring frustrations carried over into his second MLS season, finding the back of the net just twice in 2020. The 30 year-old showed a glimpse of his ability on Decision Day, scoring an impressive goal against the Chicago Fire.

Mackay-Steven’s run from midfield split Chicago’s last two defenders, leaving him one on one with goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth. A touch attempting to go around Shuttleworth took a slight touch, leaving Mackay-Steven at a tough angle if he still wanted to find the back of the net himself.

The small hiccup didn’t bother the forward, who without looking, beat Mauricio Pineda and Shuttleworth and doubled NYCFC’s lead.

4. Valentín Castellanos vs. Red Bulls, Nov. 1st

Six goals from Valentín Castellanos were enough to lead NYCFC in goals scored in 2020. The Argentina U-23 international’s best came when the New York Red Bulls visited Yankee Stadium in November.

Castellanos showed his instinct when a clearance from Mandela Egbo was heading his way. The 22 year-old chested the ball before firing a volley that left goalkeeper Ryan Meara no chance into the top corner.

4️⃣ The City❗️ @tatycaste11anos has his brace on derby day 🎯⚽️⚽️👏 #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/KvBKXtxfyC — New York City FC (@NYCFC) November 2, 2020

3. Anton Tinnerholm vs. FC Cincinnati, Sept. 12th

NYCFC right back Anton Tinnerholm has been reliable for a standout goal or two each year, making his mark against FC Cincinnati in September.

Tinnerholm sits on top of the eighteen when NYCFC takes corners, leaving the 29 year-old in an ideal position for a weak clearance. The Sweeden native sent Kendall Watson’s headed clearance back at goal with a volley off of his unfavored left foot. The strike avoided the crowded penalty area and beat the diving Przemyslaw Tyton in goal.

Tinnerholm’s goal would end up being the winner in NYCFC’s 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati.

2. Jesús Medina vs. Orlando City, July 14th

After being shutout and losing their opening three games, NYCFC was desperate for a goal when taking on Orlando City in the MLS is Back tournament group stage. Jesús Medina took matters into his own hands, scoring a beautifully hit half-volley.

Receiving a ball at chest height from Heber, Medina took the ball down before having a hit. After a quick bounce, Medina had a strike, leaving Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese no option but to watch it fly into the top corner of his goal.

1. Alex Ring vs. Red Bulls, Nov. 1st

Alex Ring’s final goal for NYCFC was one to remember, giving his side the lead over rivals New York Red Bulls with a jaw-dropping strike.

Despite rising to prominence in MLS with his defensive abilities in NYCFC’s midfield, Ring has proven capable of scoring from deep when given adequate space. When the Red Bulls were slow to close the now Austin FC player, he made them pay.

Ring’s left-footed shot from around twenty yards was hit perfectly, flying over the outstretched Ryan Meara, clipping the underside of the bar and into the back of the net.

STEP RIGHT UP! 🎪🚀 Alexander Ring has us in front at Yankee Stadium with this 💥🎥 #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/JqNcISzLJt — New York City FC (@NYCFC) November 2, 2020

What did you think of the top 5 NYCFC goals of 2020? Were there any goals that you thought should’ve been on the list?

Share your thoughts below.