Sources: Atlanta United signing Wake Forest's Machop Chol to Homegrown Player deal

Atlanta United has a new head coach, and will now have a new Homegrown Player joining the ranks as it looks to rebound from a disappointing 2020 season.

Wake Forest winger Machop Chol is signing a Homegrown Player deal with Atlanta United, sources confirmed to SBI Soccer on Friday.

The 6-foot-2 winger played in all eight matches Wake Forest played in 2020, contributing three goals and two assists. Chol delivered four goals and eight assists as a junior in 2019, and five goals and seven assists as a sophomore for the Demon Deacons.

A native of Sudan, Chol is a tall and technical winger who boasts speed along with the ability to dribble past defenders.

Chol will join an Atlanta United side being led by newly-hired head coach Gabriel Heinze, who takes over a club that fell into disarray under former coach Frank De Boer, with interim coach Stephen Glass unable to turn things around in 2020.

Another Homegrown Player prospect on Atlanta United’s radar is University of Pittsburgh senior centerback Bryce Washington. Atlanta United is not expected to sign Washington before the 2021 MLS season, but has retained its homegrown player rights to Washington, and will have until May to exercise those rights under new MLS guidelines covering Homegrown Player rights. Washington will stay at Pittsburgh and play the upcoming spring season.