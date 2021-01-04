Sources: Eastern Conference MLS team makes bid for Yedlin

DeAndre Yedlin’s recent run of starts for Newcastle United has boosted his profile on the transfer market just as the January transfer window has opened, and while there are sure to be European suitors interested in a player in the final months of his contract, Yedlin has received a serious offer to return to Major League Soccer.

An unidentified Eastern Conference team has tabled a long-term guaranteed TAM offer for Yedlin, sources have confirmed to SBI, an offer Yedlin is said to be considering as he weighs his post-Newcastle future.

The identity of the MLS team in question is unknown, but there are some teams that make sense for the former Seattle Sounder:

COLUMBUS CREW – Yedlin played college soccer at The University of Akron under Caleb Porter, who is coming off an MLS Cup title triumph with the Columbus Crew. Given the Crew’s success, and the fact the team is preparing to move into a new stadium later this year, the Crew are believed to be preparing to infuse some serious money into strengthening the team even more and Yedlin would qualify as an upgrade at right back.

FC CINCINNATI – The struggling Ohio club is another team with the resources and need for an upgrade at right back. Cincinnati had been pursuing a high-priced left back option outside of MLS before settling on Ronald Matarrita via trade, and could still use those same resources to make a bid for Yedlin. A Matarrita-Yedlin fullback tandem would be the most dynamic pairing in MLS.

INTER MIAMI – Right back was a trouble spot for Miami, with Diego Alonso using Nico Figal there despite Figal being better suited as a central defender. Yedlin has shown in his recent performances against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City that he has improved the defensive side of his game considerably, making him a good fit to help Miami’s defensive issues.

ATLANTA UNITED – The Five Stripes spent 2020 plugging right back with converted winger Brooks Lennon as well as Franco Escobar, who is more a central defender. New head coach Gabriel Heinze was a standout fullback in his playing days and knows the value of solid fullbacks. Money shouldn’t be an issue for a team that sold Pity Martinez after selling Miguel Almiron.

A return to Seattle would make sense from a positional need standpoint, as Yedlin would be a clear upgrade at right back for the Sounders, but the salary and price it would take to secure the top allocation order spot to select Yedlin would make it too pricey an endeavor for the Sounders, who don’t have a ton of salary budget flexibility. Sources tell SBI that the Sounders did inquire about Yedlin last summer, but ultimately determined a move wouldn’t work from a financial standpoint.

At this point, at least one MLS team has made a serious offer, but it could still wind up being for naught if European clubs step up with strong bids for Yedlin, who is 27 and set to become a free agent this summer. Of course, Newcastle could still make a bid to try and keep him, but it will be difficult to keep Yedlin from testing the market this year with his contract set to expire this summer.

Where could you see Yedlin in 2021? Hoping he returns to MLS, or think he can still help some European teams?

Share your thoughts below.