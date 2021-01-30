Sources: Newcastle and Galatasaray agree in principle to Yedlin transfer

DeAndre Yedlin’s time at Newcastle United was set to come to an end this summer, but an issue with his work permit in the UK helped expedite his departure from the English Premier League club, with one of his most persistent suitors preparing to finalize a transfer.

Newcastle and Galatasary have agreed in principle on a free transfer of Yedlin to the Turkish powerhouse, sources confirmed to SBI on Saturday.

Yedlin still needs to pass a medical in Turkey, but the American fullback has already agreed on a new 3.5 year contract with Galatasaray that is expected to be finalized before the close of the current transfer window.

Galatasaray had made two previous attempts to buy Yedlin, including during last summer’s transfer window, but Newcastle was persistent on its valuation for Yedlin. Newcastle’s stance was forced to change due to Yedlin’s work permit issue meaning he could no longer play in the Premier League this season.

That led Newcastle to unload the 28-year-old in order to avoid paying the remaining portion of his contract, leading to Galatasaray’s most recent bid being accepted.