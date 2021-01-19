Sources: Red Bulls finalizing transfer for Andres Reyes

When Inter Miami passed on completing a transfer for Colombian defender Andres Reyes, it was seen as a surprising move given the young centerback’s potential, but the decision has created an opportunity for another MLS team to pounce.

The New York Red Bulls are finalizing the transfer acquisition of Reyes from Colombian side Atletico Nacional, sources confirmed to SBI on Monday.

Reyes, 21, came through the young ranks at Atletico Nacional and made 19 appearances in 2018 before heading to Inter Miami on loan. The Colombian Youth National Team player made only 13 appearances for the MLS expansion club, while also dealing with injuries during his time in Fort Lauderdale.

David Beckham’s side did not exercise the permanent option to purchase Reyes, sending him back to Atletico Nacional in December. Inter Miami was interested in keeping Reyes, but ultimately passed on a pricey purchase option that one source put at an additional $2.5 million.

Sources tell SBI that Atletico Nacional had been negotiating to sell Reyes to a Belgian club, but that transfer fell through, which opened the door for the Red Bulls to acquire a promising central defender.

Miami’s decision to not exercise its purchase option on Reyes cost the team its MLS rights to Reyes, meaning the Red Bulls will not owe Inter Miami anything for signing Reyes.

Reyes will join a Red Bulls centerback group featuring U.S. Men’s National Team regular Aaron Long and long-time MLS standout Tim Parker.