Sources: Seattle Sounders and Brian Schmetzer reach agreement on new contract

The Seattle Sounders have plenty of difficult roster decisions to make that could change the look of the Western Conference powerhouse, but the biggest personnel move the Sounders needed to complete this winter has now been finalized.

The Sounders and head coach Brian Schmetzer have reached an agreement on a new contract to keep the two-time MLS Cup-winning coach in Seattle, sources confirmed to SBI.

Schmetzer’s contract with Seattle had run out after the 2020 season, leaving him free to go elsewhere after leading the Sounders to the MLS Cup final, which they lost to the Columbus Crew.

Schmetzer’s track record as Sounders coach, with two MLS Cup titles and four MLS Cup finals appearances in five seasons, made keeping him in Seattle a priority for the Sounders, who can now turn their attention to revamping the roster ahead of the 2021 season.

Gustav Svensson, Kelvin Leerdam and Joevin Jones are players currently out of contract after the 2020 season, while the Sounders have yet to announce the completion of the purchase of Brazilian midfielder Joao Paulo, who spent the 2020 season on loan from Brazilian side Botafogo.