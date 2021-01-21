The SBI Show: Episode 294 (2021 MLS Draft Preview)

The 2021 MLS Draft kicks off on Thursday and The SBI Show is back just in time to break it all down with an in-depth draft preview.

Host Ives Galarcep breaks down the draft pool, and looks at the top prospects expected to go in the first five picks, and also takes a closer look at the top options at each position.

Episode 294 features two special guests to help preview the draft. Clemson University head coach Mike Noonan provides some insight on top draft prospect Philip Mayaka, along with other top players in the draft. Wake Forest head coach Bobby Muuss also joins the show to give his insights into top draft prospect Calvin Harris, fellow Wake Forest standout Michael DeShields and recent Atlanta United homegrown player signing Machop Chol.

Give Episode 294 a listen here: