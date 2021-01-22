The SBI Show: Episode 295 (2021 MLS Draft Recap, special guests Josh Wolff and Tab Ramos)

The 2021 MLS Draft is in the books, and The SBI Show breaks down the biggest picks, surprises and disappointments with two coaches who had key roles in Thursday’s action.

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff and Houston Dynamo head coach Tab Ramos joined SBI Show host Ives Galarcep to discuss their busy draft days. Wolff and Austin FC had three first-round draft picks, including first overall selection Daniel Pereira, while Ramos and the Dynamo pulled off some impressive moves this week to bolster their defense.

Episode 295 also looks at the top Americans Abroad performers, including Weston McKennie and Matthew Hoppe, and also catches up on the biggest moves in MLS and the latest from U.S. Men’s National Team camp.

Give Episode 295 of The SBI Show a listen here (or on ITunes):