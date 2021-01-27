The SBI Show: Episode 296 (with special guest USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner)

A memorable weekend of Americans Abroad accomplishments, a handful of anticipated European transfers for Americans, and the looming 2021 debut of the U.S. Men’s National Team headline the latest episode of The SBI Show.

Episode 296 breaks down a strong week for the Americans Abroad contingent, led by Weston McKennie’s star performance for Juventus in its win against Bologna. Also discussed is Josh Sargent’s drought-snapping wonder strike and John Brooks’ strong showing to help Wolfsburg climb into Champions League position in Germany.

Host Ives Galarcep also discusses the latest in the Bryan Reynolds transfer saga, Caden Clark’s reported move to RB Leipzig and the possibility of Paul Arriola joining Jordan Morris at Swansea City.

U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper Matt Turner joins the show to discuss his breakout 2020 with the New England Revolution, the strides he has made with the USMNT, and path that led him from contemplating retirement to realizing his national team dream.

You can listen to Episode 296 of the SBI Show on the Apple Podcast app, and you can also listen to it here: