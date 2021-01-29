The SBI Show: Episode 297 (USMNT Preview, Americans Abroad, and special guest John Harkes)

The Americans Abroad contingent in Europe is set to grow thanks to a busy January transfer window, and the latest episode of The SBI Show breaks it all down while also looking ahead to the U.S. Men’s National Team’s first match of 2021.

Episode 297 takes a look at the looming transfers of Bryan Reynolds and rumored potential moves for DeAndre Yedlin and Paul Arriola, as well as digging into the rumor linking Aaron Long to Liverpool.

Host Ives Galarcep also interviews special guest John Harkes, discussing a wide range of topics from USL, USMNT, his time as a player in England, and much more.

Episode 297