Tobin Heath will be "out for a while" with foot injury

Tobin Heath was leading Manchester United’s shocking run to the top of the Women’s Super League table, but the U.S. National Team winger is now out for an unknown amount of time.

Heath was originally injured during the runup to last weekend’s top of the table showdown against Chelsea and she was hoping to play against Birmingham this weekend, but she was instead spotted in a walking boot after being left off the team sheet.

“She’s going to be out for a while now,” Manchester United head coach Casey Stoney told reporters after his team beat Birmingham City 2-0 on Sunday.

Heath is enjoying her time in the WSL so far since signing for United in September. She has made eight appearances and scored four goals in league play so far. Along with her USWNT teammate Christen Press, Heath is one of the main reasons Manchester United is making a run at their first ever WSL title. They are currently on top of the league, but second place Chelsea is only three points back and has two games in hand.

Chelsea defeated Manchester United 2-1 on January 17 in the only match between the two sides this season.

Heath and Press both skipped the USWNT’s recent January camp and remained with United for their match against Chelsea. Press started and played 55 minutes in that game and was an unused substitute agaisnt Birmingham City on Sunday.

Heath joined United on a one year deal in September. She had been with the Portland Thorns since 2013 and is playing in Europe for the second time. Heath spent two winters with Paris Saint-Germain in 2012-13 and 2013-14, making 15 appearances and scoring four goals. She has 133 caps and 33 goals for the USWNT.