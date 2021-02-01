USMNT opens 2021 by scoring seven in mauling of Trinidad & Tobago

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Men’s National Team just started the new year the same way it finished the last: with a lopsided victory over a Concacaf foe.

The USMNT began a busy 2021 on the right foot on Sunday night, thrashing Trinidad & Tobago by a 7-0 mark in a friendly at Exploria Stadium. Jesus Ferreira led the way for the dominant Americans with two goals and three assists while Paul Arriola and Jonathan Lewis bagged a brace each. Miles Robinson scored the game’s other goal.

Gregg Berhalter’s side outshot the Soca Warriors by a 16-2 mark in the exhibition match that was 4-0 in favor of the Americans at halftime, but needed a second-half penalty kick save from debuting goalkeeper Matt Turner to maintain the shutout.

With the win, the USMNT has now beaten its last two opponents by a combined score of 13-0 following last month’s six-goal rout of El Salvador.

The Americans produced a dream start in Central Florida, with Lewis scoring after just two minutes on a simple finish from the center of the penalty area following a feed from Ferreira.

The striker went from provider to finisher seven minutes later to a cap a nifty team sequence. The ball was played from right to left on the goal, with Ferreira hitting home a Sam Vines cross.

Arriola joined in on the scoring fun with two tallies before halftime. He played Ferreira in on goal in the 22nd minute before receiving a return pass that was slotted in with ease, and unleashed a deflected 41st-minute shot that kissed the right post before finding the net.

The USMNT refused to let up in the second half despite the lopsided score. Miles Robinson made it 5-0 with a headed finish for his first international goal in the 52nd minute, Lewis scored his second of the night with a low effort three minutes later, and Ferreira slotted home the Americans’ seventh shortly after the hour-mark.

Trinidad & Tobago could have put a dent in the Americans’ night in the 66th minute after the debuting Andres Perea was whistled for a high foot in the box. Turner dove to his right to deny the Alvin Jones penalty, and preserve the shutout in his USMNT debut.