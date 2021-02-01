USMNT opens 2021 by scoring seven in mauling of Trinidad & Tobago

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Men’s National Team just started the new year the same way it finished the last: with a lopsided victory over a Concacaf foe.
The USMNT began a busy 2021 on the right foot on Sunday night, thrashing Trinidad & Tobago by a 7-0 mark in a friendly at Exploria Stadium. Jesus Ferreira led the way for the dominant Americans with two goals and three assists while Paul Arriola and Jonathan Lewis bagged a brace each. Miles Robinson scored the game’s other goal.
Gregg Berhalter’s side outshot the Soca Warriors by a 16-2 mark in the exhibition match that was 4-0 in favor of the Americans at halftime, but needed a second-half penalty kick save from debuting goalkeeper Matt Turner to maintain the shutout.
With the win, the USMNT has now beaten its last two opponents by a combined score of 13-0 following last month’s six-goal rout of El Salvador.
The Americans produced a dream start in Central Florida, with Lewis scoring after just two minutes on a simple finish from the center of the penalty area following a feed from Ferreira.
The striker went from provider to finisher seven minutes later to a cap a nifty team sequence. The ball was played from right to left on the goal, with Ferreira hitting home a Sam Vines cross.
Arriola joined in on the scoring fun with two tallies before halftime. He played Ferreira in on goal in the 22nd minute before receiving a return pass that was slotted in with ease, and unleashed a deflected 41st-minute shot that kissed the right post before finding the net.
The USMNT refused to let up in the second half despite the lopsided score. Miles Robinson made it 5-0 with a headed finish for his first international goal in the 52nd minute, Lewis scored his second of the night with a low effort three minutes later, and Ferreira slotted home the Americans’ seventh shortly after the hour-mark.
Trinidad & Tobago could have put a dent in the Americans’ night in the 66th minute after the debuting Andres Perea was whistled for a high foot in the box. Turner dove to his right to deny the Alvin Jones penalty, and preserve the shutout in his USMNT debut.
Way to early June NL Roster
GK: Steffen, Horvath, Johnson (Turner would then get whole GC)
LB: Robinson, Ream (I know but for two games as a backup)
LCB: Brooks, Long
RCB: Miazga, Richards
RB: Dest, Cannon
DM: Adams, Yeuill
CM: McKennie, Lletget, Musah, Green
LW: Pulisic, Weah
RW: Reyna, Morris
CF: Sargent, Zardes
The young players in this game showed very well. –
The last 2 Olympic cycles the US men failed to qualify. It was 2008 when they last qualified, that team had Altidore, Bradley, Davies, Edu, Feilhaber, Holden, Kljestian, Parkhurst, McCarty, and Wynne. Since that time the players that failed to qualify, also failed largely to be suitable replacements for those players as they aged.
It looks like the shortage of talent in the US has ended and this group has the talent to qualify.
Jason Kreis was the winner tonight.
Whose stock dropped: Altidore & Zimmerman. One has to think Altidore is finished. By the time WCQ rols around in September, the striker pool will stabilize, he will be expendable. Zimmerman does not have the mobility and range GB is looking for at CB, and Long and Robinson possess both.
Who raised their stock: Perea, Herrera, Tessman, Turner. Now we know why GB was thrilled with Perea’s switch. He is still young, and needs to more coaching, but he is a candidate for September. Herrera is only 18 and Tessman 19. They both need another year, and are entering positions with lots of competition, but the potential is there. No question the backup behind Steffan is wide open, and Turner looks to be able to fill that spot.
You do not learn much with the strikers and midfield against such weak competition. Ferreira, Arriola and Lewis had a field day, but a decent MLS club would handle T&T.
Herrera is 23.
It’s easy to say it is what they should do because they s h o u l d. But…… they have done so easily and rather clinically and truth be told- that has not been the case in the past. Way to take care of business buys. Part of this is so many new faces in the program looking to make an impression.
Can’t really point to anything as a clear take-away from this game. The US Did exactly what was expected of them maintaining 70% possession and outshooting the opposition 16-2.
There were some individual positives, but can it be attributed to the players ability or was it just that T&T was that poor? I guess we’ll find out in March when Olympic Qualifying happens. Till then this was just a chance for players to pat their stats.
Serbia who apparently had visa issues which was why that game got canceled drew with Dominican Republic and Panama both 0-0 draws. They might have provided a more organized defense but they didn’t score against those two.
There were two players that are even in the conversation to start in a first choice 11, Long and Lletget. After that Arriola probably the best chance to make the 23, Turner made a case with the PK save. Yueill and Acosta in the running for a roster spot. Most of these guys are in the “pecking order” between 30-50, and they left no doubt.
The good thing is as injuries occur during qualifying if one of these guys has to play they’ve got the opening match nerves out of the way.