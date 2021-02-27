Adams dominates in defensive midfield role in RB Leipzig come back win

Tyler Adams has been playing a fair amount on the right wing for RB Leipzig in recent months, but when Julian Nagelsmann deployed Adams in his preferred defensive midfield role for Saturday’s match against Borussia Moenchengladbach, it gave the American midfielder a chance to shine.

Adams delivered one of his best performances of the season on Saturday, helping RB Leipzig fight back to down Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 at home. The victory keeps RB Leipzig two points behind leaders Bayern Munich with both teams played 23 matches each.

Adams put in a dominant performance in a defensive midfield role for RB Leipzig, and his play was key to the team’s turnaround in the second half. The 22-year-old won nine of his 13 duels, completed all four of his tackles, made 14 recoveries, and won two of three aerial battles.

Adams also completed a game-high 91 of 106 passes in one of his best performances of the season, in a result that helped keep RB Leipzig in the thick of the Bundesliga title race.

The club now turns its attentions towards a German Cup quarterfinal showdown at Red Bull Arena against in-form Wolfsburg this week, a fixture which could see Adams go head-to-head with international teammate John Brooks.