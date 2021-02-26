Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Siebatcheu, Dike, and more

There is just no stopping Jordan Siebatcheu right now. Bayer Leverkusen just learned that the hard way. Again.

Siebatcheu helped Young Boys move onto the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday by scoring the winner in a 2-0 road victory over Bayer Leverkusen. The headed strike from close that came in the 47th minute gave Siebatcheu 11 goals across all competitions this season and marked his third tally in this Europa League series, which ended with a stunning 6-3 aggregate score in the Swiss side’s favor.

The 24-year-old forward was not the only American to find the back of the net in the midweek action. U.S. Men’s National Team striker Daryl Dike opened his account abroad with his first goal for Barnsley on Wednesday, coming off the bench and firing home a 90th-minute insurance tally. Dike played 28 minutes in the 2-0 home victory vs. Stoke City.

It was not all good news for the Americans Abroad contingent this week, however. Several players — including Tim Weah, Brenden Aaronson, and Chris Richards — saw their teams eliminated from the Europa League. If there was a consolation prize, though, it was that each of the aforementioned trio earned starts in their respective matches.

Here is how the Americans Abroad contingent fared this week:

Europe

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played three minutes in Chelsea’s 1-0 road win vs. Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 series on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 2-0 road win vs. Borussia Moenchengladbach in the first leg of their Round of 16 series on Wednesday.

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

Tim Weah started and played 78 minutes in Lille’s 2-1 road loss vs. Ajax in the second leg of their Round of 32 series on Thursday. Lille was eliminated by a 4-2 aggregate score.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 2-0 home loss vs. Molde in the second leg of their Round of 32 series on Thursday. Hoffenheim was eliminated by a 5-3 aggregate score.

Jordan Siebatcheu started, played 78 minutes, and scored a GOAL in Young Boys’ 2-0 road win vs. Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their Round of 32 series on Thursday. Young Boys advanced by a 6-3 aggregate score.

USMNT-eligible Jordan Siebatcheu gives Young Boys the advantage 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HFhvR3qzzL — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) February 25, 2021

Brenden Aaronson started and played 60 minutes in Salzburg’s 2-1 road loss vs. Villarreal in the second leg of their Round of 32 series on Thursday. Salzburg was eliminated by a 4-1 aggregate score.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-0 home loss vs. Dynamo Kyiv in the second leg of their Round of 32 series on Thursday. Club Brugge was eliminated by a 2-1 aggregate score.

Folarin Balogun did not dress in Arsenal’s 3-2 home win vs. Benfica in the second leg of their Round of 32 series on Thursday. Arsenal advanced by a 4-3 aggregate score.

England

championship

Duane Holmes started and played 74 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 road loss vs. Derby County on Tuesday.

Paul Arriola dressed but did not play in Swansea City’s 1-0 home win vs. Coventry City on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in Queens Park Rangers’ 0-0 draw vs. Preston North End on Wednesday.

Charlie Kelman dressed but did not play for Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 2-1 home loss vs. Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Matt Olosunde started and played 66 minutes in Rotherham United’s 1-0 home loss vs. Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Daryl Dike came off the bench, played 28 minutes, and scored a GOAL in Barnsley’s 2-0 home win vs. Stoke City on Wednesday.

Daryl Dike opens his scoring account for Barnsley in a 2-0 win vs. Stoke City. Great work from the #USMNT and Orlando City striker: pic.twitter.com/yAR4vbWnys — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) February 24, 2021

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started and played 72 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-0 home win vs. Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

LEAGUE TWO

Indiana Vassilev dressed but did not play in Cheltenham Town’s 1-0 road win vs. Cambridge United on Tuesday.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Giles Phillips started and played 90 minutes in Aldershot Town’s 4-2 road win vs. Maidenhead United on Tuesday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-0 home win vs. Elche on Wednesday.

Konrad De La Fuente dressed but did not play for Barcelona on Wednesday.

Netherlands

EERSTE DIVISIE

Alex Mendez dressed but did not play in Jong Ajax’s 3-2 road loss vs. Voldendam on Tuesday.

Chris Gloster did not dress in Jong PSV’s 2-2 home draw vs. Helmond Sport on Tuesday.

Brazil

serie a

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Corinthians on Thursday night.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvaradoand Atletico San Luis face Tigres on Thursday night.