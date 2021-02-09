Brandon Servania joins Austrian side St. Polten on loan

Monday brought with it the news that one American was going on loan to Austrian side St. Polten.

Make that two Americans heading to St. Polten.

The Austrian side announced on Tuesday that it has acquired midfielder Brandon Servania on loan from FC Dallas. The Austrian side did not make it immediately known how long the loan is for, but Servania, like compatriot Taylor Booth, makes the move after a recent trial with the European club.

“I am very pleased that with Taylor and Brandon we have two talents on board for the next few months, whose qualities we have been able to convince ourselves of over the past few days,” said St. Polten sporting director Georg Zellhofe in a prepared statement. “Both players have a good understanding of the game and a lot of creativity on the offensive, which will certainly help us with the tasks ahead in the coming months.”

Like Booth, the 21-year-old Servania will also look for regular playing time and first-team minutes at St. Polten. The former U.S. Under-20 World Cup midfielder made just four starts in 12 appearances for FC Dallas last season.

With Servania joining Booth at St. Polten, there are now four Americans playing in Austria’s top flight. The others are Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson and Austria Vienna’s Erik Palmer-Brown.

St. Polten is currently in eighth place in the Austrian Bundesliga after having earned 16 points from 15 games.