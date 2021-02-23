Aaronson, De La Fuente and Reynolds among 48 players named to USMNT Olympic qualifying preliminary roster

The 48-player list that makes up the preliminary roster for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team’s Olympic qualifying squad features several names that would be welcome sights if they are actually allowed to take part in Olympic qualifying.
Brenden Aaronson, Konrad De La Fuente, Bryan Reynolds and Sebastian Soto are just some of the higher-profile European-based contingent of players included in Jason Kreis’ preliminary 48-player list for the Concacaf Olympic qualifying tournament in March.
Kreis will have to cut down to 20 players for the tournament, which takes place in Mexico starting on March 18. The final roster isn’t limited to players from the preliminary list.
Clubs are not obligated to release players for Olympic qualifying, which is what makes the inclusion of so many European-based players somewhat surprising. MLS players are expected to be released for the qualifying tournament, which the MLS season not set to begin until April.
The inclusion of players such as Aaronson, De La Fuente and Reynolds suggests there is a possibility they could be allowed to take part in the Olympic qualifying tournament. Not all of the top age-eligible candidates were included on the preliminary list, with standouts such as Chris Richards, Mark McKenzie and Erik-Palmer Brown not on the list (USMNT stars such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna are age-eligible but were never expected to take part in Olympic qualifying, and will instead take part in the USMNT March friendlies).
U.S. Soccer has been working with foreign clubs to sort out availability, and some of that work could help pave the way for some top European-based prospects being part of Kreis’ setup. Here are some of the foreign-based players who could take part:
Konrad De La Fuente – hasn’t been featuring for Barcelona’s first team, and could therefore be made available.
Sebastian Soto – His recent USMNT call-ups helped him secure a UK work permit, which could lead Norwich City to return the favor by letting Soto play in Olympic qualifying.
Bryan Reynolds – Has yet to debut for AS Roma since his loan move, and could be allowed to take part in Olympic qualifying if he isn’t in Roma’s first-team plans yet.
Johnny Cardoso – The recent USMNT newcomer could see his club team (Brazilian powerhouse Internacional) season conclude in time for him to take part in Olympic qualifying.
Ulyssses Llanez Jr. – Llanez’s loan to Heerenveen has not gone well, and U.S. Soccer’s relationship with Wolfsburg — Llanez’s parent club — could pave the way for him to play in Olympic qualifying.
Another of the more interesting developments is the inclusion on the list of LA Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez, who was also included on Mexico’s preliminary roster. Alvarez has represented Mexico in international competitions, and thus would require a one-time FIFA Change of Association in order to play for the United States. Under new FIFA regulations covering dual nationals, Alvarez would not be cap-tied to Mexico if he took part in Olympic qualifying.
Here is the full 48-player USMNT Olympic qualifying preliminary roster:
USMNT OLYMPIC QUALIFYING PRELIMINARY ROSTER
goalkeepers
Drake Callender, Matt Freese, Jonathan Klinsmann, JT Marcinkowski, David Ochoa, Brady Scott
DEFENDERS
Julian Araujo, George Bello, Kyle Duncan, Marco Farfan, Justen Glad, Chris Gloster, Aaron Herrera, Aboubacar Keita, Henry Kessler, Mauricio Pineda, Donavan Pines, Bryan Reynolds, Miles Robinson, James Sands, Auston Trusty, Sam Vines
midfielders
Brenden Aaronson, Efrain Alvarez, Frankie Amaya, Cole Bassett, Gianluca Busio, Caden Clark, Johnny Cardoso, Hassani Dotson, Brooks Lennon, Djordje Mihailovic, Keaton Parks, Andres Perea, Brandon Servania, Tanner Tessmann, Eryk Williamson, Jackson Yueill
forwards
Cade Cowell, Konrad De La Fuente, Jeremy Ebobisse, Jesus Ferreira, Jonathan Lewis, Ulysses Llanez Jr., Benji Michel, Ricardo Pepi, Sebastian Saucedo, Sebastian Soto
Maybe not Aaronson for this team, the kid actually playing.
Maybe Booth and Balogun for this team.
Any thoughts as to why some European-based players who are within the age requirement like Chris Durkin and Luca de la Torre, both who are playing regularly in the first team, have not been included? My first thought is that maybe there’s a sense that the clubs wouldn’t release them, but if that’s not the case it would be really confusing to me, especially when you take a player like Llanez who hasn’t gotten any loan minutes and has left the team already. I’d be interested to hear if these players are rated in the US program. Given their young ages and the inclusion of some other players, particularly some in MLS who aren’t quite starters every week or players like Llanez who have effectively been down for an entire season, unless there is some obvious reason not to list them, I’d be interested to hear the reasons.
the US is backwards right now. we seem to slow-walk the senior team involvement of prized players who are on slower career trajectories at better clubs while we promote the NT careers of players who are lesser talents but also regular players at lesser clubs. however that is reversed at U23 where the very fact you aren’t first team may aid your availability for quali. i think you are neglecting our strong midfield at that age but more definitively i think for our purposes here, their being non MLS first teamers excludes them from availability for age group ball. the club regulars we prelim-listed were generally MLS which is a special relationship.
Imperative voice, I have heard arguments like yours before. I don’t think it is at all true. There are numerous videos on GB’s selection process and often specific example of why certain players do or don’t get called in. Often it’s a players club situation which dictates when they will or won’t get their first callup. No need to fly a kid across the Atlantic for a 2 week camp and a 2 min cameo on the field. I remember a guy ranting because his pet player wasn’t called etc. It turned out that the players himself had asked not to come to that camp. The truth is that we are fans not coaches and we don’t have all the information.
LOL. Imperative…so tedious, so predictable, so obvious…..so limited. Don’t ever change your “genius”.
TK, my theory certain players were left off for lack of availability is likely spotless. A first team player in any of the high divisions — outside of the MLS special relationship — will likely be told no for the Oly quali during the season. It’s not even certain they get released for the full Olympics, but this much is crystal clear. They don’t have to release and outside MLS they likely won’t.
I doubt there are many spots on my other point, either, which is basically that we should be primarily promoting the elite U20 performers as opposed to the hype players or ones who got their career going fastest. What I think you will see over time is the superior players like Richards and Reyna moving to the forefront on performance. But in the interim I get to listen to people yack about Dest and Robinson and the like “because club form.” Then they have lousy club games and people do a rethink. The only difference is I told you a year ago you had it backwards, and you want to learn the hard way. I think over the next year the players who took harder paths will begin to find their career way, and “club form” theories will cancel out. I think it’s insane people think Richards is worse than Dest. I think it will take a year to learn that lesson fully and my complaint is it’s a waste of time contrary to what anyone who watched U20 would have said. The best U20 didn’t suddenly become lesser because he has a harder path to club game minutes at the best team in Europe. He is now playing at Hoffenheim on loan. Y’all will figure it out, it’s just going to take a while.
There are 48 players invited and 20 make the team(although I think 18 actually make it) . Club team politics aside those that show up will compete. Based on merit and what fits for the teams best chemistry will be chosen
Should really be a great chance for a lot of individuals to show case their talents.
I don’t think this is list of those coming to camp, just players who could be potentially called.
Llanez left the team for family emergency, his father was ill and his grandfather passed away per his father’s Twitter.
I think your take is accurate that guys not on the list clubs have said no.
I don’t think the players said no, I think the teams said no. Think Sargent vs Wales. If you get a “player no” I would expect it to be a dual national instead. Efrain, Soto, someone like that. Players who might want their options remaining open and feel like U23 is not an exciting incentive to go with us over other suitors. Individual players might say no for personal reasons but I’d think that would be more of a senior team response a la Nagbe. Most kids either in MLS or some age group situation abroad would be tickled to be in the Olympics and I can’t see a bunch of them saying No thanks. If there was ever an ego issue — like this is beneath them — you’d also probably be talking about a Euro starter whose team will tell you No first.