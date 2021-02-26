Chelsea - Manchester United headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

After a surprising 1-0 win in over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Chelsea should feel very good about its odds in making the remainder of the Premier League campaign a success.
Unbeaten in their last six league games, the Blues have re-entered the race for the top four, but newly installed manager Thomas Tuchel faces his toughest domestic opponent to date on Saturday, setting the scene for a statement game against Manchester United.
The Red Devils also come in with a lengthy unbeaten run, owning a streak of five, which includes a 9-0 romp over Southampton earlier in the month.
Offseason headliner Bruno Fernandes has scored in four consecutive league games, and not many teams in the world would feel confident about neutralizing him at the moment.
The road ahead is tough for Chelsea, which sees Liverpool and Everton in its next two games. If it can pass Saturday’s test, it will be supercharged in its bid to close out the year in the top 4.
This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch
- Chelsea vs Manchester United – All eyes will be on Chelsea, which has somehow made its six-game unbeaten run in league play feel uneventful.
- RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach – The Bundesliga title is very much in play for Leipzig, but Monchengladbach presents a credible threat to crash and burn any hopes of it.
- Roma vs AC Milan – Roma desperately needs to create some space in the Champions League picture, but the stakes are higher for Milan as it tries to reclaim the lead in Serie A.
- PSV vs Ajax – Ajax leads its De Topper rival by six points heading into the weekend, and a win will go a long way in securing its 35th Eredivisie title.
- León vs Cruz Azul – The new Liga MX season has seen a bit of a role reversal for these two. Defending champion León has had a woeful open, Cruz Azul and new manager Juan Reynoso lead the league and have put 2020’s cruzazuleada behind them. The game is a must-win for León, who is on the verge of losing control of its point deficit.
Friday
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt
La Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Levante vs Athletic Club
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Sassuolo
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Rennes vs Nice
Liga MX
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Puebla vs Necaxa
10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Mazatlán vs Querétaro
Australian A-League
5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar
1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Derby County vs Nottingham Forest
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters
Liga MX Femenil
4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Cruz Azul vs Tijuana
Super Lig
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Beşiktaş vs Denizlispor
Primera Division
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Liverpool vs Peñarol
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV, UNIVERSO – Manchester City vs West Ham United
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV,- West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton
12:30 p.m. -Peacock- Leeds United vs Aston Villa
3 p.m. -Peacock- Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Stuttgart vs Schalke 04
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayern München vs Köln
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Eibar vs Huesca
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sevilla vs Barcelona
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Osasuna
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Getafe vs Valencia
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Parma
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Bologna vs Lazio
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Juventus
Ligue 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Bordeaux vs Metz
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Dijon vs PSG
Liga MX
6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Toluca vs Atlas
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– América vs Pachuca
10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– León vs Cruz Azul
Australian A-League
3:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Western United
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Macarthur
2:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix
Australian W-League
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Canberra United
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– AFC Bournemouth vs Watford
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City
Liga Nacional
4 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Marathón vs Real España
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Odisha vs East Bengal
Liga MX Femenil
1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Juárez vs Atlético San Luis
Eredivisie
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs VVV
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Heracles vs Twente
Super Lig
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Antalyaspor vs İstanbul Başakşehir
Sunday
Premier League
7 a.m. -Peacock- Crystal Palace vs Fulham
7 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Leicester City vs Arsenal
9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Chelsea vs Manchester United
2:15 p.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs Liverpool
Bundesliga
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Mainz 05 vs Augsburg
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg
La Liga
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Granada vs Elche
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Atlético Madrid
Serie A
6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Sampdoria vs Atalanta
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Crotone vs Cagliari
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Fiorentina
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Genoa
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Benevento
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs AC Milan
Ligue 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Monaco vs Brest
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nîmes vs Nantes
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Angers SCO vs Lens
11:05 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Lille vs Strasbourg
Liga MX
6 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Monterrey vs Tijuana
8:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Santos Laguna vs Juárez
10 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo- Guadalajara vs Pumas UNAM
Copa do Brasil
2 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Grêmio vs Palmeiras
Super Liga
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Midtjylland vs Brøndby
EFL Championship
7 a.m. –ESPN+– Wycombe Wanderers vs Norwich City
Indian Super League
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs Hyderabad
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan
Liga de Expansión MX
1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlético Morelia vs Celaya
Eredivisie
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Ajax
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs Feyenoord
Scottish League Cup
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Livingston vs St. Johnstone
