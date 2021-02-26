Chelsea - Manchester United headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

After a surprising 1-0 win in over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Chelsea should feel very good about its odds in making the remainder of the Premier League campaign a success.

Unbeaten in their last six league games, the Blues have re-entered the race for the top four, but newly installed manager Thomas Tuchel faces his toughest domestic opponent to date on Saturday, setting the scene for a statement game against Manchester United.

The Red Devils also come in with a lengthy unbeaten run, owning a streak of five, which includes a 9-0 romp over Southampton earlier in the month.

Offseason headliner Bruno Fernandes has scored in four consecutive league games, and not many teams in the world would feel confident about neutralizing him at the moment.

The road ahead is tough for Chelsea, which sees Liverpool and Everton in its next two games. If it can pass Saturday’s test, it will be supercharged in its bid to close out the year in the top 4.

Chelsea vs Manchester United – All eyes will be on Chelsea, which has somehow made its six-game unbeaten run in league play feel uneventful. RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach – The Bundesliga title is very much in play for Leipzig, but Monchengladbach presents a credible threat to crash and burn any hopes of it. Roma vs AC Milan – Roma desperately needs to create some space in the Champions League picture, but the stakes are higher for Milan as it tries to reclaim the lead in Serie A. PSV vs Ajax – Ajax leads its De Topper rival by six points heading into the weekend, and a win will go a long way in securing its 35th Eredivisie title. León vs Cruz Azul – The new Liga MX season has seen a bit of a role reversal for these two. Defending champion León has had a woeful open, Cruz Azul and new manager Juan Reynoso lead the league and have put 2020’s cruzazuleada behind them. The game is a must-win for León, who is on the verge of losing control of its point deficit.

Friday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Levante vs Athletic Club

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Sassuolo

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Rennes vs Nice

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Puebla vs Necaxa

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Mazatlán vs Querétaro

Australian A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar

1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Derby County vs Nottingham Forest

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters

Liga MX Femenil

4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Cruz Azul vs Tijuana

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Beşiktaş vs Denizlispor

Primera Division

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Liverpool vs Peñarol

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV, UNIVERSO – Manchester City vs West Ham United

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV,- West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton

12:30 p.m. -Peacock- Leeds United vs Aston Villa

3 p.m. -Peacock- Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Stuttgart vs Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayern München vs Köln

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Eibar vs Huesca

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sevilla vs Barcelona

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Osasuna

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Getafe vs Valencia

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Parma

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Bologna vs Lazio

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Juventus

Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Bordeaux vs Metz

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Dijon vs PSG

Liga MX

6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Toluca vs Atlas

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– América vs Pachuca

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– León vs Cruz Azul

Australian A-League

3:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Western United

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Macarthur

2:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix

Australian W-League

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Canberra United

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– AFC Bournemouth vs Watford

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City

Liga Nacional

4 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Marathón vs Real España

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Odisha vs East Bengal

Liga MX Femenil

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Juárez vs Atlético San Luis

Eredivisie

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs VVV

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Heracles vs Twente

Super Lig

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Antalyaspor vs İstanbul Başakşehir

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -Peacock- Crystal Palace vs Fulham

7 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Leicester City vs Arsenal

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Chelsea vs Manchester United

2:15 p.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs Liverpool

Bundesliga

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Mainz 05 vs Augsburg

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg

La Liga

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Granada vs Elche

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Atlético Madrid

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Sampdoria vs Atalanta

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Crotone vs Cagliari

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Fiorentina

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Genoa

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Benevento

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs AC Milan

Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Monaco vs Brest

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nîmes vs Nantes

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Angers SCO vs Lens

11:05 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Lille vs Strasbourg

Liga MX

6 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Monterrey vs Tijuana

8:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Santos Laguna vs Juárez

10 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo- Guadalajara vs Pumas UNAM

Copa do Brasil

2 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Grêmio vs Palmeiras

Super Liga

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Midtjylland vs Brøndby

EFL Championship

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Wycombe Wanderers vs Norwich City

Indian Super League

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs Hyderabad

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan

Liga de Expansión MX

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlético Morelia vs Celaya

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Ajax

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs Feyenoord

Scottish League Cup

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Livingston vs St. Johnstone