Daryl Dike secures loan to Barnsley FC

Just one day after making his U.S. Men’s National Team debut, Daryl Dike has now secured another promising opportunity to further his career.

The Orlando City striker has completed a loan move to EFL Championship side Barnley for the rest of the 2020-2021 season, the clubs announced on Monday.

Sources have confirmed to SBI that Dike will qualify for a UK work permit by virtue of the USMNT appearance he made on Sunday, which earned him the necessary points to qualify.

The 20-year-old joins Barnsley on loan with an option to purchase the striker outright from MLS side Orlando City.

“Most of the club’s work was completed early in this window, but we’re ecstatic to get a player of Daryl’s calibre into the squad,” Barnsley Chief Executive Officer Dane Murphy said. “He has had a rapid rise in his career over the last two years showing he possesses a ton of talent. The club believe he will undoubtedly prove a real asset between now and May.”

After being selected fifth overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, Dike made his debut at the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando on July 25th. He went on to score 8 goals and chip in 4 assists in 17 appearances for the Lions in his rookie season.

The deal is a short term loan with an option for the English side to purchase Dike for a reported $20 million fee for 80% of his rights, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“We believe this opportunity with Barnsley will present another step in his career, to not only develop in a new footballing environment, but to challenge himself in a new country and we’re excited for him to bring those learnings back to us here in Orlando.” said Orlando City EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi.

Dike will depart shortly to report to training in England, where Barnsley is set to play Derby County on Saturday, with an FA Cup Round of 16 match against Chelsea looming on February 11.