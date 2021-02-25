Dave Sarachan named head coach of Puerto Rico Men's National Team

Dave Sarachan didn’t have to wait long to find a new employer as he heads back on the international stage.

Sarachan has been named the new head coach of the Puerto Rico Men’s National Team, the federation announced Wednesday. The former U.S. Men’s National Team interim head coach from 2017-18 will now look to lead El Huracán Azul to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The playoffs for a World Cup are incredibly special to me,” said Sarachan in a statement. “So with Puerto Rico, the challenge right now is to move this group in a positive direction and that excites me.”

Sarachan was released by USL League One side North Carolina Courage in January after two years at the helm. Despite posting a winning record in each of his two seasons in charge, Sarachan was not brought back for a third season.

The 66-year-old posted a 22-9-18 record during his time with NCFC, including a seventh-place Eastern Conference finish in 2019. He also claimed six wins in a shortened regular season schedule in 2020 due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarachan has also served as an assistant coach with the USMNT from 1999-2002 and also in 2017. He was also an assistant head coach of three MLS teams during his career and was head coach of Cornell University’s Men’s Soccer Team from 1988-97.

Puerto Rico currently ranks 26th among Concacaf teams and is 179th overall in the FIFA Men’s Rankings. Sarachan’s first matches in charge will be against Saint Kitts and Nevis on March 24th and Trinidad & Tobago on March 28th.