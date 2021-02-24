Dike scores first goal for Barnsley to secure a fourth straight EFL Championship win

Daryl Dike registered his first goal for EFL Championship side Barnsley on Wednesday, helping the second-tier club continue its good run of form in league play.

Dike came off the bench and scored in the 90th minute as Barnsley downed Stoke City 2-0 at home. It was the club’s fourth consecutive win, which now has them one point back from the final playoff promotion spot in the division.

Callum Styles opened the scoring for Barnsley in the ninth minute and Dike was the one to finish off the home victory. After getting behind the Stoke City backline, the Orlando City loanee hit a low drive into the bottom-left corner for his first goal for the club.

Daryl Dike opens his scoring account for Barnsley in a 2-0 win vs. Stoke City. Great work from the #USMNT and Orlando City striker: pic.twitter.com/yAR4vbWnys — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) February 24, 2021

Dike finished the match with 28 minutes played, while also making one clearance, and winning two of his six aerial battles. It was a strong outing for the U.S. Men’s National Team striker, who was coming off his first start over the weekend.

The 20-year-old has made five combined appearances for the club since arriving from Orlando City, totaling 232 minutes in total.

Up next for the club is a home date with Millwall on February 27th before a tricky road test at QPR.