Hoffenheim acquires Richards on loan for rest of season

Chris Richards is a promising young talent at Bayern Munich, but will now fight for playing time elsewhere in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich announced Monday that they’ve loaned Richards to Hoffenheim for the rest of the season. Richards, 20, has played in six matches for Bayern this season, while also making his UEFA Champions League debut. He has since been starting for Bayern II once again, playing in four matches to date.

Welcome, @eastmamba Just before the close of the current transfer window, #TSG Hoffenheim have signed Chris #Richards to cover the injury-ravaged defence. The 21-year-old central defender arrives in Kraichgau on loan until the end of the season from @FCBayernUS. pic.twitter.com/Zjmv9Njiy1 — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) February 1, 2021

“Chris is a great talent,” FC Bayern board member for sport Hasan Salihamidžić said. “He was a top performer in central defence for our reserves in the third division and has gained experience with the first team, even in the Champions League. Together we decided Chris will use the months in Hoffenheim for the next stage of his development. We’re sure TSG will get a lot from him.”

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender made his Bundesliga debut last season for Bayern, but has recently remained with Bayern II this campaign. Richards played in 30 3. Liga matches last season, helping Bayern II win the division, despite not being allowed to be promoted.

A move to Hoffenheim allows Richards to fight for first team minutes in the final four months of the season. Hoffenheim is currently 10 points out from the final European qualification spot, totaling 22 points out of its opening 19 matches.

The club also fell 4-1 to Bayern Munich on Saturday and currently has five of its defenders sidelined with respective injuries.