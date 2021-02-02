Hope Solo, Steve Cherundolo headline finalists for National Hall of Fame

Hope Solo and Steve Cherundolo headline the players listed as finalists for election in the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame board released the names of the finalists for election to the Class of 2021, which included 20 on the Player ballot and 10 apiece on the Veteran and Builder ballots. The Selection Committees will vote from February 5-10 to select a class of two to four members.

Solo earned 202 caps with the USWNT, winning two Olympics Gold Medals and one FIFA Women’s World Cup. She was the 2009 U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year and was named the FIFA Women’s World Cup Golden Glove winner in 2011 and 2015.

Cherundolo played his entire professional career in Germany, making nearly 400 appearances for Hannover from 1999-2014. He also served as the team’s captain ahead of the 2011-12 season and lifted the 2001-02′ Bundesliga title with the club.

On the international level, Cherundolo earned 87 caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team, competing in both the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups. He also captained the USMNT at the 2009 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Also in the running are current USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, former USWNT standouts Christie Pierce Rampone, Shannon Boxx and Lauren Cheney Holiday, and retired MLS greats David Beckham and Thierry Henry.

In addition to the 20 Finalists, 17 other players received enough Preliminary Ballot votes. The four eligible players who did not receive any votes (Kenny Cooper, Sebastien LeToux, Matt Stewart and Brittany Taylor), will be removed from the Player Eligibility List via the sunset rule. Each will regain eligibility on the Veteran list after 10 full years of retirement.

The 2021 class will be announced in March and the ceremony will take place on May 22nd. 2020 selection Carlos Bocanegra and Colin Jose Media Award recepient Andrés Cantor will also be inducted along with the 2021 class.

Here is a breakdown of the three categories of finalists:

Player Ballot Finalists:

David Beckham

Gregg Berhalter

Shannon Boxx

Lori Chalupny

Lauren Cheney Holiday

Steve Cherundolo

Kevin Hartman

Frankie Hejduk

Thierry Henry

Keith Johnson

Shalrie Joseph

Pablo Mastroeni

Josh McKinney

Heather Mitts

Oguchi Onyewu

Christie Pearce Rampone

Cat Reddick Whitehill

Hope Solo

Aly Wagner

Josh Wolff

Veteran Ballot Finalists:

Marco Etcheverry

Linda Hamilton

Angela Hucles

Clint Mathis

Shep Messing

Jaime Moreno

Steve Ralston

Tony Sanneh

Kate Sobrero Markgraf

Tisha Venturini-Hoch

Builder Ballot Finalists:

Esse Baharmast

Clive Charles

Joe Cummings

Richard Groff

Brian Hall

Sandra Hunt

Tim Leiweke

Francisco Marcos

Kevin Payne

Kari Seitz