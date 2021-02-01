Hoppe signs first team contract with Schalke

Matthew Hoppe’s sensational run of form has not only given Schalke fans hope for the future, but has also earned him a first team contract with the club.

Schalke announced Monday that Hoppe has signed his first pro deal with the club after working his way up from the Under-19 team. The 19-year-old’s deal will run through the 2022-23 Bundesliga season, keeping him locked up for the near future.

“Matthew Hoppe has taken his chance and shown that he has the potential to permanently establish himself in the Bundesliga,” said Schalke Head of Sport and Communication Jochen Schneider. “His development once again highlights the great work done by our academy and shows that FC Schalke 04 is the right place for young players to thrive.”

Hoppe has been given the chance with Schalke’s first team this season, despite the club currently sitting bottom of the Bundesliga table. He’s started in each of the last six matches for the club, scoring five goals along the way, including a hat trick against Hoffenheim.

“The last few weeks have been like a dream,” Hoppe said. “I am extremely thankful to everyone at Schalke for giving me this chance. Now I want to play my part in us being successful again.”

Hoppe and Schalke remains bottom of the Bundesliga table heading into this week’s German Cup tie at Wolfsburg.