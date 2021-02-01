Inter - Juventus headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

If the dramatic quarterfinal win over crosstown rival AC Milan last week was any indication, Inter is up for it in the quest of its first Coppa Italia title since 2011.

The issue for Antonio Conte and company is that they run into a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus on the cusp of a domestic double, and a treble is in sight if it can pass Tuesday’s semifinal contest and take care of business in the crowded Serie A race.

Both come in on positive runs, with Inter taking the last head-to-head matchup to the tune of 2-1 on January 17th.

Across the bracket, Napoli and Atalanta are the other two teams standing as the tournament shifts to a two-leg format to get to the final.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

Inter vs Juventus – There are no guarantees in the wild world of the Serie A race, and the tournament is dangling the carrot of silverware both managers are desperate for. Tottenham vs Chelsea – Jose Mourinho’s side has lost some of its glow in recent weeks, and Thomas Tuchel is getting calibrated to the Premier League. Both see their teams outside of the top 4, making Thursday’s rivalry match a six-pointer. Napoli vs Atalanta – Defending Coppa Italia champion Napoli will be thrilled not to be facing the teams on the other side of the bracket quite yet, but Atalanta has proven to be a worthy adversary and the chance to remain champion is not a given. Granada vs Barcelona – With La Liga long gone, a meltdown in the Supercopa de España in the rearview, the Copa del Rey presents Lionel Messi his last likely opportunity to win a trophy in Barca colors. Tigres UANL vs Ulsan – Tigres, recent winners of the CONCACAF Champions League, begin their FIFA Club World Cup crusade on Thursday.

Monday

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Betis vs Osasuna

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Rio Ave

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Benfica

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- León vs Atlético San Luis

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Watford vs Queens Park Rangers

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Odisha vs Jamshedpur

Liga MX Femenil

4:45 p.m. -TUDN USA- América vs Toluca

Tuesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion

1 p.m. -Peacock- Wolverhampton vs Arsenal

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Southampton

3:15 p.m. -Peacock- Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

DFB Pokal

12:30 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Rot-Weiss Essen vs Bayer Leverkusen

2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn

Coppa Italia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Juventus

Copa del Rey

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Almería vs Sevilla

Liga MX

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs Monterrey

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– East Bengal vs Bengaluru

Scottish Premiership

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Kilmarnock vs Celtic

Wednesday

Premier League

1 p.m. –fuboTV, UNIVERSO – Burnley vs Manchester City

1 p.m. -Peacock- Fulham vs Leicester City

2:30 p.m. -Peacock- Leeds vs Everton

3:15 p.m. -Peacock- Aston Villa vs West Ham

3:15 p.m. –fuboTV, UNIVERSO – Liverpool vs Brighton

Ligue 1

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Bordeaux vs Lille

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Metz vs Montpellier

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Rennes vs Lorient

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Dijon vs Olympique Lyonnais

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Lens vs Olympique Marseille

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Monaco vs Nice

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– PSG vs Nîmes

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Nantes

DFB Pokal

12:30 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Stuttgart vs Borussia M’gladbach

Coppa Italia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Atalanta

Copa del Rey

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Levante vs Villarreal

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Granada vs Barcelona

Australian A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Bristol City

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City

CONCACAF League

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Alajuelense vs Deportivo Saprissa

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Antalyaspor vs Beşiktaş

Primera Division

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Peñarol vs Nacional

Thursday

Premier League

3 p.m. -Peacock- Tottenham vs Chelsea

FIFA Club World Cup

9 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tigres UANL vs Ulsan

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Al Duhail vs Al Ahly

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Belenenses vs Porto

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Famalicão vs Moreirense

Copa del Rey

3 p.m. -ESPN App- Real Betis vs Athletic Club

Liga MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlético San Luis vs Tijuana

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Querétaro vs Pachuca

Australian W-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Perth Glory

Super Liga

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Midtjylland vs SønderjyskE

Primera A

7 p.m. –fuboTV– Guayaquil City vs Barcelona

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs Goa

Super Lig

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Trabzonspor vs Denizlispor