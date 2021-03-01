Jonathan Suarez has contract terminated by Orlando City, MLS following recent arrest

Jonathan Suarez is no longer an Orlando City player after the Lions and Major League Soccer made the decision to terminate his contract.

Orlando City and MLS announced on Sunday that Suarez no longer has a deal with the Lions or the league following his arrest earlier in the week. Suarez and his brother Rafael were arrested on Tuesday in Osceola County on charges of sexual battery. The Orlando Sentinel reported on Sunday that the arrest affidavit accused the Suarez brothers of raping a woman at their apartment on Feb. 21.

MLS suspended Suarez this past Wednesday and started to conduct an independent investigation into the matter.

Suarez, 24, was signed via a season-long loan from Liga MX side Queretaro on Feb. 3. He did not take part in any of Orlando City’s voluntary practices prior to his arrest.