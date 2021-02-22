Jordan Morris ruled out for season as Swansea City confirms major ACL injury

When Jordan Morris went down with a knee injury over the weekend, the biggest fear was that the U.S. Men’s National Team forward had suffered the second major knee injury of his career.

That fear has become reality, as Swansea City confirmed on Monday that Morris is ruled out for the rest of the league season after scans revealed major damage to his ACL. Morris suffered the injury in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Huddersfield Town.

“He has had a bad injury, unfortunately, there’s significant ligament damage, (to his) ACL. Everything we hoped it wasn’t, it has turned out to be,” said Swansea manager Steve Cooper.

“It’s the end of his season with us and a long road back to recovery for him. It’s a cruel injury anyway, but in terms of him fulfilling his ambition to play in Europe, and embracing what we are trying to do here, it is a really tough one for him and us to take.”

Morris arrived on loan from the Seattle Sounders prior to the closure of the January Transfer Window. He made five appearances for the Welsh club in all competitions, totaling 155 minutes over that span.

The 26-year-old tore his ACL in 2018 in the Concacaf Champions League with the Sounders and was forced to miss the entire MLS season that year. He has since battled back to become one of the top wingers in MLS, while emerging as a starting option for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

“Jordan has our support, we don’t know if his recovery will be here or back in America – those conversations are ongoing – but, first and foremost, we are gutted for him,” Cooper said. “He was pushing to get into the team after a spell of getting fit, so it is really unfortunate in many ways.

“One thing I will say about Jordan is he is an excellent professional. He is a really good person, and really commits to his profession.”

Morris’ injury also is a major blow to the Sounders and USMNT ahead of a busy 2021 schedule. The defending Western Conference champs open their regular season in April while Gregg Berhalter’s squad will take part in several competitions, including World Cup Qualifying later this year.