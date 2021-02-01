Khedira, Gray, Caicedo headline Deadline Day moves

Monday marked the end of the Winter Transfer Window which saw several European leagues shut their door on player acquisitions in January.

The English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, and French Ligue 1 all saw teams make their final moves for the second-half of the domestic season. Teams will now head into the final months of matches, looking for strong finishes to their seasons.

Sami Khedira, Demarai Gray, and Moises Caicedo were just three players making their moves to new clubs on Friday.

Here’s a look the weekend’s major transfers:

Hertha Berlin bolstered its midfield with the permanent acquisition of German international Sami Khedira. (REPORT)

Bayer Leverkusen acquired English winger Demarai Gray on a permanent deal from Leicester City. (REPORT)

Ecuadorian defender Moises Caicedo has joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Independiente del Valle. (REPORT)

Everton has added Bournemouth and Norwegian international Josh King on loan for the rest of the Premier League season. (REPORT)

Everton has loaned Turkish forward Cenk Tosun to Besiktas for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Schalke has added defensive help with the permanent acquisition of Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal. (REPORT)

Gedson Fernandes has been recalled from his loan at Tottenham by parent club Benfica. Benfica has then loaned Fernandes to Turkish club Galatasaray. (REPORT)

Gerard Deulofeu has joined Udinese on a permanent move from Watford. (REPORT)

Defender Ben Davies has joined Liverpool from Preston North End. (REPORT)

Celtic added fullback depth with the loan signing of JonJoe Kenny from Everton. (REPORT)

Ozan Kabak has made the move to Liverpool on loan from Schalke. (REPORT)

Galatasaray has added Newcastle United and USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin on a permanent deal. (REPORT)

Newcastle United has added Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock on loan for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles will join West Bromwich Albion on loan from Arsenal after the sides agreed to a late deal. (REPORT)

Olivier Ntcham has joined native side Marseille on loan from Celtic. (REPORT)

Valencia added the services of striker Patrick Cutrone on loan from Wolves. (REPORT)

Everton goalkeeper Jonas Lossl leaves the club and signs a permanent deal with Midtjylland. (REPORT)

Manchester City has loaned defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis to EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers. (REPORT)

Chris Richards has been loaned by Bayern Munich to fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Aboubakar Kamara has been loaned to Ligue 1 side Dijon from Fulham. (REPORT)

Brentford has added veteran defender Winston Reid on loan for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

West Bromwich Albion have added Okay Yokuslu on loan from La Liga side Celta Vigo. (REPORT)

Bournemouth has transferred midfielder Dan Gosling to fellow EFL Championship side Watford. (REPORT)

Swansea City has added forward Morgan Whittaker on a permanent deal from Derby County. (REPORT)

Lyon loaned Youssouf Kone to Hatayspor after ending his loan spell early at Elche. (REPORT)

Norwich City has acquired Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on a permanent deal from Aston Villa. (REPORT)

Ajax have signed Sevilla winger Oussama Idrissi on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy. (REPORT)

Chelsea loaned defender Baba Rahman to Greek side PAOK. (REPORT)

Stoke City has loaned forward Tom Ince to Luton Town. (REPORT)

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray has joined Nottingham Forest on loan for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Liverpool has loaned Sepp van der Berg to Preston North End, following the arrival of Ben Davies from the Championship club. (REPORT)

Derby County has added defender Teden Mendi on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Charlton Athletic acquired Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith on loan for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Bournemouth has transferred defender Jack Simpson permanently to Scottish side Rangers. (REPORT)

Aberdeen has added striker Florian Kamberi on loan from St. Gallen. (REPORT)

Ipswich Town has added Troy Parrott on a loan deal from Tottenham. (REPORT)

Derby County has added veteran Lee Gregory on loan from fellow EFL Championship side Millwall. (REPORT)

MK Dons has added Sunderland striker Will Grigg on loan for the remainder of the season. (REPORT)

Danish side Aalborg has added Martin Samuelsen on loan from League One side Hull City. (REPORT)