MLS Ticker: FC Cincinnati buys Brenner, Williamson signs new Timbers deal, and more

After two disappointing seasons FC Cincinnati is sparing no expense in trying to transform into a contender, finalizing a potentially record-breaking transfer.

FC Cincinnati has acquired Brazilian striker Brenner from Sao Paulo, the Brazilian club announced on Friday. FC Cincinnati has yet to officially announce the acquisition, but sources have confirmed to SBI that a $13 million transfer has been completed, with incentives that could see that price rise to $15 million.

The Brenner transfer comes amid reports that FC Cincinnati is also working on acquiring former Atlanta United midfielder Pity Martinez, who plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC, which bought Martinez from Atlanta United for $18 million last October.

Martinez appeared to shoot down the reports, stating via Instagram that he is very happy at Al-Nassr.

If FC Cincinnati was able to finalize a deal for Martinez, it would need to make a trade in order to move up to the top spot in the MLS Allocation Order to add him. Martinez is on the MLS Allocation List due to his recent transfer out of MLS.

Here are some other news items from around MLS in recent days:

Timbers sign Williamson to extension

The Portland Timbers have signed midfielder Eryk Williamson to a contract extension, announcing the deal on Friday to secure the 23-year-old’s future to Portland.

The recent U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team call-up enjoyed a breakout 2020 season, playing a key role in the Timbers’ run to the MLS is Back Tournament title. Williamson finished the 2020 season with three goals and six assists.

Red Bulls add Brazilian striker

The New York Red Bulls have added some depth at striker with the acquisition of Brazilian forward Fabio Roberto Gomes on a short loan from Brazilian second-division side Oeste FC, the club announced on Friday.

The loan runs through June, but includes a purchase option for the 23-year-old, who was the leading scorer in the Brazilian second division in 2019. He recently spent the 2020 season on loan with Albirex Niigata, a Japanese second-division team, recording five goals and three assists in 19 games.

D.C. United signs DeShields

D.C. United has finalized the signing of first-round MLS Draft pick Michael DeShields, the team announced on Friday.

The Wake Forest central defender was the fifth overall selection in the 2021 MLS Draft, with D.C. United trading $125,000 in general allocation money to Atlanta United to acquire the selection used to draft DeShields.