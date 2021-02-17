MLS Ticker: Henry linked with Bournemouth job, Quakes add Abecasis, and more

From the logo to the team name to a chunk of the roster, CF Montreal has undergone significant change ahead of the 2021 season.

A new head coach might also be in the cards.

CF Montreal head coach Thierry Henry is being targeted to take over the vacant managerial post at English Championship side AFC Bournemouth, according to a Wednesday report from Sky Sports. Henry is reportedly on a short-list Bournemouth has that also includes former MLS coach Patrick Vieira, German-American David Wagner, and current interim boss Jonathan Woodgate.

The 43-year-old Frenchman was hired in November 2019 by CF Montreal, which was then known as the Montreal Impact. Henry led the Canadian side to the playoffs in his first season coaching in Major League Soccer, finishing the campaign with an 8-13-2 record before getting knocked out in the play-in round.

Bournemouth, which fired former head coach Jason Tindall earlier in February, currently sits in sixth place in England’s second division.

Earthquakes sign VETERAN DEFENDER ABECASIS

The San Jose Earthquakes might just have landed their new starting right back.

The Earthquakes announced on Wednesday the acquisition of veteran Argentine defender Luciano Abecasis on a free transfer. The 30-year-old fullback joins the Earthquakes on a deal that runs through the 2021 season and includes an option to extend.

Abecasis — who will compete with the likes of Tommy Thompson for the right back spot — has had career stops in Argentina, Italy, and Paraguay. He most recently suited up for Paraguayan outfit Club Libertad in 2020.

galaxy LAND YOUNG PANAMANIAN MIDFIELDER HARVEY

The LA Galaxy like what they have seen from young midfielder Carlos Harvey. Wednesday made that very apparent.

The Galaxy have announced that they have signed Harvey outright from Tauro FC in Panama. The 21-year-old Harvey had spent the past two seasons on loan in Los Angeles, first with LA Galaxy II in 2019 and then with the first team during the last campaign.

The Panamanian, who made one start in six appearances in 2020, will occupy an international roster spot.

whitecaps INK DRAFT PICK BROWN

The Vancouver Whitecaps have added an MLS Draft pick to their roster, and he brings with him international experience.

The Whitecaps announced Wednesday that they have signed Javain Brown, the University of South Florida right back whom they selected 23rd overall in the first round of last month’s draft. Brown joins the Canadian team on a deal that includes options through 2024.

The 21-year-old Jamaican might just be turning pro, but he has already represented his country’s senior national team four times. He made his debut with the Reggae Boyz back in 2017.

nashville sc adds defender castellanos

Nashville SC’s stingy defense just got a little deeper.

Nashville SC announced on Wednesday that it has signed young centerback Robert Castellanos, who last played for USL side Rio Grande Valley FC Toros for three seasons. The 22-year-old Castellanos made 37 appearances there, and played for LA Galaxy II prior to that.

Toronto fc NAMES COACHING STAFF

Chris Armas has rounded out his Toronto FC coaching staff.

Toronto FC announced on Wednesday that Javier Perez, Ian Russell, Ewan Sharp, and Jon Conway will make up Armas’ technical staff. Perez, Russell and Sharp will all serve as assistants while the returning Conway will stay on as goalkeeper coach. All of Armas’ staff has coached in MLS before in some capacity.