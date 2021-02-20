MLS Ticker: Inter Miami signs Shawcross, Atlanta United loans out Meza, and more

The Manchester United ties continue to grow in South Florida.

Inter Miami announced on Saturday morning that it has signed veteran centerback Ryan Shawcross on a free transfer. The move comes one day after Shawcross and English side Stoke City mutually agreed to terminate the long-time club captain’s contract so that he could purse this opportunity in MLS.

The 33-year-old defender, who started his career with Manchester United before spending 13 seasons with the Potters, joins an Inter Miami defense that boasts Argentine centerback duo Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Nicolas Figal. Shawcross is expected to compete with them for a starting spot this season.

The 6-foot-3 Englishman is in search of consistent playing time after seeing his minutes diminish greatly this campaign. Shawcross had made just two league appearances that totaled 41 minutes in his native country’s second division prior to leaving for Inter Miami.

Here are some more news and notes from around MLS:

atlanta united loans meza to defensa y justicia

Atlanta United is still in the process of adding pieces to its roster for the 2021 season, but it removed one late this week.

Atlanta United announced on Friday that defender Fernando Meza has been sent on loan to reigning Copa Sudamericana champion Defensa y Justicia. Meza, 30, heads to the Argentine side after one season with the Five Stripes in which he made 13 league starts in as many appearances.

No details were provided with regards to the length of Meza’s loan.

orlando city reportedly after dutch winger

There might soon be another new attacking piece at Orlando City.

Silvester van der Water is close to agreeing to terms with the Lions, according to a report out of the Netherlands from Algemeen Dagblad. The 24-year-old winger is currently on the books of Heracles Almelo, but the Eredivisie club has publicly stated that van der Water will not be in the match-day roster for this weekend’s clash vs. RKC Waalwijk as he attempts to complete a move elsewhere.

The Dutchman is going to be a Targeted Allocation Money signing because of the cost of his transfer fee, according to the Athletic. He has made 14 starts in 18 league appearances this season in Holland, scoring three goals.

NYCFC reportedly near signing ROMANIAN ATTACKER

New York City FC is reportedly close to signing its second Romanian player.

NYCFC is on the brink of adding attacker Alexandru Matan from Liga 1 outfit Viitorul Constanta, according to a report from Gazeta Sporturilor. The MLS side is supposedly set to pay around $1.5 million for the 21-year-old Matan, who would become the second Romanian after Alexandru Mitrita to join the Pigeons if a deal is finalized.

Matan, a youth international, has scored one goal in 22 appearances in his native land’s top flight this season.