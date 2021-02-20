Morris stretchered off in Swansea City loss

Jordan Morris came into his loan move to Swansea City with a major opportunity to test himself overseas, but that goal looks set to be put on hold for the time being.

Morris was stretchered off in the 65th minute of the Swans 4-1 EFL Championship loss to Huddersfield Town, only 20 minutes after coming onto the pitch as a halftime substitute.

The Seattle Sounders loanee had appeared in four matches prior to Saturday’s visit to the John Smith Stadium and was hoping to help Steve Cooper’s side continue its push for automatic promotion.

“We will know more in the days to come, but it did not look a good one, that’s for sure,” Cooper said post match.

“He will travel back with us, he is currently in a knee brace and on crutches.”

Morris had yet to score a goal or register an assist on loan in England, but showed promising signs in Wales so far. The 26-year-old will hope his injury isn’t longterm with a busy year coming up for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Morris missed the entire 2018 MLS season due to a torn ACL suffered in Concacaf Champions League action, but since has been one of the top attacking players in MLS and the USMNT pool.

For now the winger will have to wait to learn how long he could miss for the Swans, the Sounders, and USMNT going forward.