Morris stretchered off in Swansea City loss

Jordan Morris came into his loan move to Swansea City with a major opportunity to test himself overseas, but that goal looks set to be put on hold for the time being.
Morris was stretchered off in the 65th minute of the Swans 4-1 EFL Championship loss to Huddersfield Town, only 20 minutes after coming onto the pitch as a halftime substitute.
⏰ 65' | 🐶 4-1 🦢
Morris is stretchered off. Speedy recovery, @JmoSmooth13.
💻 Match Centre 👉 https://t.co/RdFRz9cb9f#HUDvSWA | @SkyBetChamp
— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 20, 2021
The Seattle Sounders loanee had appeared in four matches prior to Saturday’s visit to the John Smith Stadium and was hoping to help Steve Cooper’s side continue its push for automatic promotion.
“We will know more in the days to come, but it did not look a good one, that’s for sure,” Cooper said post match.
“He will travel back with us, he is currently in a knee brace and on crutches.”
Morris had yet to score a goal or register an assist on loan in England, but showed promising signs in Wales so far. The 26-year-old will hope his injury isn’t longterm with a busy year coming up for the U.S. Men’s National Team.
Morris missed the entire 2018 MLS season due to a torn ACL suffered in Concacaf Champions League action, but since has been one of the top attacking players in MLS and the USMNT pool.
For now the winger will have to wait to learn how long he could miss for the Swans, the Sounders, and USMNT going forward.
Hopefully Arriola will get his minutes. Hate on me but Arriola has better technical ability than Jordan though less physical or the speed of Morris. Get well Jordan and good luck Paul hopefully you get minutes
That’s probably it for Morris at Swansea unless the injury is much less than it appeared by tomorrow. Having watched him at Swansea, I have to say that it didn’t seem likely that the club would end up buying him at the end of the loan based on his play. He wasn’t poor, certainly worked hard, and brought his pace as a threat. But in order to really make the case for yourself on loan, you need to have more of an impact and I just haven’t seen it. He doesn’t look better than any of the other players there already, and if Morris can’t start for a Championship side in England, albeit a pretty good one, I’d think that maybe he might go back to MLS and continue to excel there and earn good money and provide squad support for the USMNT. Personally, I have left that the US Soccer press has overhyped him and overrated his talent and has spoken if he should be an automatic starter for the national team over players that have achieved a higher standard in leagues where it’s harder to make an impact, as he has no doubt learned. This is no shame – he’s still a fine player and an MLS stand out who I wouldn’t say shouldn’t be in the national side, but after watching him play at a higher standard it’s hard for me to give much credence to the idea that we should be trying to shoehorn him into the national side starting IX on the back of what he’s done putting up numbers against poor competition when we have other players producing better results against better competition while playing in superior sides to Swansea. I think it’s time some of us step off the hype train, give the guy his due in terms of where he fits in MLS (which is an improving league with a long way to go still) and trust that he can potentially be an impact sub for us.
While I wish Morris a quick recovery; I have to agree to a certain extent.
Morris may not be an every game starter for the Swans or the USMNT, but he can be a spot starter against certain types of opponents and an effective contributor off the bench. Both are useful attributes to have for a roll player.
Morris has improved sine returning from his ACL injury a couple years ago. While he’s still a dangerous straight line speed player, his passing & crossing ability have improved greatly. His physical size/structure makes him difficult to muscle off the ball and his ability to play across the front line gives him a versatility that help keep him an attractive player to have in a squad.
If used correctly…a starter against in games you expect sloppy conditions, a physical opponent or where you’re playing for a counter attack. He’s a good option. In situations where you expect to control possession he can be a set of fresh legs to run at a tired opponent or if you need to change your tactics late in the game.
Yeah I agree with this whole heartedly. I think with some US Soccer fans, it’s all or nothing with Morris – either you think he’s on par with our best players or you are a hater – and I think the truth is just as you’ve said, a very useful player for the national team squad and a good player, not great and not elite, but one that can stand out against lesser competition and who can do a real job and play an important role, especially in certain types of matches.
I’d like to remind you that you are basing your evaluation on a very small sample size. Moving to a different team in a different country in the middle of the season rarely produces immedciate results. Here are just a couple of examples. In the first 10 games or so at Chelsea, Pulisic produced basically nothing and many US fans were very concerned.It was only about a third of the way through the second half that he started to hit his stride. And that was after he had a pre-season to be with the club. A great example is Dempsey who came at mid-season to Fulham from the Revolution. He only came on as a late substitute for the rest of the season and only scored a one goal, a memorable one vs. Liverpool. In that instance he came on around the 70th or 75th minutes. Even when we have seen players go in the opposite direction, from Europe to MLS, many players need at least half a season to their new environment. Tim Cahill is a good example of that when in his first season at the Red Bulls he scored only 1 goal.His next season he scored 11. There are other examples. In short, you are jumping to conclusions.