Report: Stuttgart set to give Matarazzo another contract extension

Pellegrino Matarazzo signed a contract extension just last year, but that is apparently not stopping Stuttgart from giving him another one.

Matarazzo is expected to sign a new deal with Stuttgart for the second time in nine months, according to a report from German outlet Bild. The American head coach had agreed to a new contract just last May that was due to run through June 2022, but will now extend his stay beyond that.

The 43-year-old manager took over Stuttgart midway through the 2019-20 campaign while the team was in the 2. Bundesliga, and immediately helped the club gain promotion to Germany’s first division. This season, Matarrazo has led Stuttgart to a 6-7-8 record that is currently good enough for 10th place in the top flight.

With 26 points taken from those matches, Stuttgart currently sits seven behind Borussia Dortmund for the final spot in next season’s UEFA Europa League.

Stuttgart next plays away to FC Cologne on Saturday.