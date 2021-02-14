Reyna, Musah named to L'Equipe's Top Players Under-20 list

French outlet L’Equipe released its Top 50 players under 20-years-old list on Saturday and a pair of rising U.S. Men’s National Team players made the cut.

Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna and Valencia’s Yunus Musah both received the recognition, joining several of Europe’s top young talents on the list. Both players have continued to power through their respective European campaigns in the Bundesliga and La Liga.

Reyna, 18, was named fifth on the Top 50 list, after breaking into the Dortmund first team in January 2020. The former NYCFC Academy Player, made the move to Germany and since has become a regular for the Bundesliga giants.

Since debuting last January, Reyna has scored five goals and added eight assists in 48 combined first team appearances. The USMNT playmaker has played a part in several competitions for the Black and Yellow, including the UEFA Champions League.

Musah made the move to Valencia in 2019 from Arsenal’s Academy and has remained with the first team. He’s scored two goals in 24 combined appearances for the Spanish club, appearing in La Liga and the Copa Del Rey.

He made his senior debut for the USMNT alongside Reyna in November 2020 in a scoreless draw against Wales. Musah signed a long-term contract extension with Valencia in December and has remained an active player in the first team fold this campaign.

Here’s the top ten players named in the list:

1. Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

2. Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

3. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

4. Pedri (Barcelona)

5. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

6. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

7. Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht)

8. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

9. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

10. Myron Boadu (AZ)