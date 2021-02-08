Taylor Booth joins Austrian side St. Polten on loan from Bayern Munich

Taylor Booth recently went to Austria in search of an opportunity for playing time, and the Bayern Munich prospect showed enough on a recent trial to land a move that could help him find just that.

Bayern Munich announced on Monday that it has loaned Booth to Austrian first division side SKN St. Polten for the remainder of the season. Booth, 19, had been on trial with and played in a friendly for St. Polten in the days before the deal was reached on Deadline Day of the recent transfer window.

The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team midfielder will search for regular playing time and first-team minutes with his new club. Booth had made just two appearances with Bayern Munich’s second team in the German third division this campaign.

St. Polten currently sits in eight place in Austria’s top flight, with 16 points from 15 matches. Booth will join an American contingent in that nation’s first division that includes Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg) and Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien).