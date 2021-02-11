The SBI Show: Episode 299 (with special guest Zarek Valentin)

The 2021 Major League Soccer is all set to begin in April thanks to the recently completed MLS CBA deal, and the latest episode of The SBI Show takes a closer look at the deal, and much more.

Host Ives Galarcep discusses the new MLS CBA, and much more, with special guest and Houston Dynamo defender Zarek Valentin. The MLS Players Union executive committee member gives his take on the new deal, and what it means for the players. Valentin also discusses the Houston Dynamo’s busy offseason, as well as where his NCAA title-winning Akron team stacks up with some of college soccer’s other great teams.

Episode 299 of The SBI Show also takes a look at FC Cincinnati’s recent multi-million dollar acquisition of Sao Paulo striker Brenner, as Cincinnati Enquirer reporter and FC Cincinnati beat writer Pat Brennan joins the show to discuss FC Cincy’s big-spending and where the team is heading.

You can subscribe to The SBI Show in the Apple Podcast app, on Spotify, and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 299 right here: