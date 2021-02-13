The SBI Show: Episode 300 (with special guests Herculez Gomez and Andrew Farrell)

Herculez Gomez and Andrew Farrell join The SBI Show to help celebrate the 300th episode of the show, talking USMNT, MLS, and more.

Host Ives Galarcep discusses the latest Americans Abroad news, including FA Cup victories for Zack Steffen and Manchester City, and Christian Pulisic and Chelsea, as well as the recent debuts by Paul Arriola and Daryl Dike with their new teams in England.

Former USMNT striker and current ESPN television analyst Herculez Gomez joins The SBI Show to discuss the USMNT and its golden generation, the MLS CBA and the players union’s latest failure, and the improved opportunity for young players in MLS.

New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell also joins the show to discuss the Revs’ impressive 2020 season, the breakout seasons for Matt Turner and Henry Kessler, and his own evolution into being a team leader.

Episode 300 also features some words from USMNT winger Tim Weah, who is enjoying a good season with Ligue 1 leaders Lille.

You can subscribe to The SBI Show on the Apple Podcasts App, Spotify, and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 300 of The SBI Show here: