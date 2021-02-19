USMNT stays at No. 22 in latest FIFA rankings

The U.S. Men’s National Team stayed in the top 25 of the latest FIFA rankings after playing only one match to date in 2021.

Gregg Berhalter’s side remained in No. 22 in Thursday’s rankings, remaining in second place among Concacaf teams. Ninth-place Mexico remained top of the Concacaf teams, despite not playing in a match since November 2020.

There wasn’t much shuffling between the Concacaf teams as Costa Rica, Canada, and Guatemala were the only teams to move up or down this month. Los Ticos moved one spot up to No. 50 overall, Canada fell one place to No. 73, and Guatemala rose spot to No. 130.

The top 50 overall only saw five teams move up or down in the rankings with Morocco, Slovakia, Paraguay, Nigeria, and Costa Rica all seeing a new rank for themselves.

The USMNT will next be in action on March 28th against Northern Ireland in Belfast for its second friendly of the new year.

Here is the current top ten:

1. Belgium

2. France

3. Brazil

4. England

5. Portugal

6. Spain

7. Argentina

8. Uruguay

9. Mexico

10. Italy