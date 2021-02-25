USWNT routs Argentina to secure SheBelieves Cup title

The U.S. Women’s National Team defended their SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday and did so convincingly.

Needing just a draw to secure its fourth title, the USWNT put six unanswered goals past Argentina, as Megan Rapinoe’s two goals and an assist led the way in a 6-0 victory at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida to finish the tournament with a perfect 3-0 record, with three shutouts.

Rapinoe opened the games scoring in the 16th minute, getting on the end of a chipped pass from Rose Lavelle. Slipping in behind Argentina’s backline, Rapinoe let the ball pass behind her before firing into the back of the net.

The 35 year-old doubled the lead just 10 minutes later, finishing a well-worked play that exposed the visitor’s defensive shape. Alone with the goalkeeper, Carli Lloyd opted to find Rapinoe at the far post, allowing the forward to score her third goal of the SheBelieves Cup.

Lloyd scored a goal of her own in the 35th minute, marking her 299th cap with her 124th international goal. The 38 year-old latched onto the end of a low cross from Kristie Mewis and gave the USWNT a convincing three-goal lead.

Mewis added a fourth goal before halftime, capitalizing on a well-read interception by Casey Kruger. After beating her defender with a pair of touches, Mewis fired a left-footed shot across goal and into the bottom corner.

The USWNT continued to push in the second half, finishing the game with 11 shots on target. The Americans added two more goals late in the match courtesy of second-half substitute Alex Morgan and Christen Press.

Head Coach Vlatko Andonovsk made seven changes to the team that beat Brazil 2-0 on Sunday, most notably giving Jane Campbell the nod in goal. The 26 year-old didn’t face a shot on target in the victory.