USWNT Woman of the Match: Rose Lavelle

The U.S. Women’s National Team was looking slow and uncoordinated for much of the first hour of its 1-0 SheBelieves Cup win over Canada. That is, until Rose Lavelle came on as part of a three-way substitution in the 64th minute.

Lavelle entered the game with Christen Press and Alex Morgan to replace Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, and Catarina Macario and immediately livened up the team. Lavelle’s goal and her energetic play earn her SBI’s USWNT Woman of the Match Award.

Lavelle was rewarded with the only goal of the match 15 minutes after coming on. She picked up the ball near the top of the penalty area and fired a shot past the Canada defense and through Stephanie Labbe in goal. The Canadian keeper hardly saw the ball as it passed through the defensive screen.

Lavelle’s fresh legs helped create the goal and retain possession throughout the final 26 minutes. Canada had been getting chances on the counter attack after the USWNT’s high defensive line got caught on sloppy passes. She maintained possession well and helped create several chances, even though she was the only player able to finish one.

Alyssa Naeher deserves an honorable mention. She made a couple fine saves on Janine Beckie to help preserve the clean sheet. Press and Morgan do as well for the life they fed into the USWNT once they came on as subs.

