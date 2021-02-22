Weston McKennie scores fourth Serie A goal of season in Juventus romp

Juventus looked to be well on its way to snapping a three-match winless run in all competitions and Weston McKennie decided to get in on the fun in Monday’s Serie A victory.

McKennie tallied the third goal for Juventus in a 3-0 win against Crotone on Monday. It was the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder’s fourth league goal of the season and his fifth across all competitions, and broke Michael Bradley’s previous record for most goals scored by a USMNT player in a Serie A campaign.

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-half brace put Andrea Pirlo’s side in front by two goals at halftime, McKennie extended the Bianconeri’s advantage to 3-0 after the hour mark. Federico Chiesa’s cross was kept inside of the box by McKennie before the midfielder controlled the ball and rifled it into the roof of the net from close range.

Weston McKennie scored for Juventus … and made sure to do his iconic Harry Potter celly 😂 pic.twitter.com/wl0lUPeaPl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 22, 2021

The Schalke loanee has continued to play an important part for Juventus this season, helping the defending Serie A champions move to within eight points of the top spot in the Serie A table. McKennie has matched his goalscoring total in 62 minutes matches for Juventus than with Schalke.

Juventus will next travel to Hellas Verona on Saturday before matches against Spezia and Lazio in early March.