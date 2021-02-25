Wolves manager Santo: "Otasowie is an option we consider a lot"

Owen Otasowie has remained a spectator for English Premier League side Wolves throughout February, but is still a top prospect for the club going forward.

Otasowie has remained on the bench for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, waiting for his opportunity to continue his rapid development. The 20-year-old was handed his Premier League debut back in December by the Portuguese manager, in which he registered one assist in a 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Since then he’s only totaled 70 minutes across three league matches while being on the bench for a pair of FA Cup ties and several additional league fixtures. Despite not being able to earn consistent minutes yet for the top-flight club, Otasowie continued to garner praise from his manager.

“It’s going well. He’s training every day,” said Santo in an interview with Express and Star. “He had, some time ago, a problem that saw him miss some parts of training sessions for a period.