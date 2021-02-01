DeAndre Yedlin completes transfer to Galatasaray

DeAndre Yedlin’s hectic time at Newcastle United has officially come to an end, with the American defender securing a permanent transfer to Galatasaray.

The Turkish Super Lig side announced Yedlin’s arrival on Monday, as the U.S. Men’s National Team veteran made the move from Tyneside. Yedlin had been linked with a move to Galatasaray in January and officially signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

Yedlin, 27, was sidelined recently at Newcastle due to the expiration of his UK work permit. The right back only made 10 combined appearances this season for Steve Bruce’s side, totaling one assist in 746 minutes of action, but had begun to see more regular playing time before the new year, when the work permit issue kept him from being able to play.

After arriving from Tottenham in 2016, Yedlin had seen regular playing time for the Magpies in both the English Premier League and EFL Championship. Yedlin scored three goals and added 11 assists in 125 combined appearances for the club during his four-and-a-half years there.

Yedlin now makes the move to Turkey, which will be the third country he’s played in during his professional career. The former Seattle Sounders, Tottenham, and Sunderland defender will become the second USMNT player to play for the Super Lig giants, joining Brad Friedel on the list.

Galatasaray sits third in the Super Lig table behind Fenerbahce and Besiktas.