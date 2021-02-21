Yedlin helps set up winning goal in first league start for Galatasaray

DeAndre Yedlin made his first start for Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatasaray on Saturday and played a vital part in the only goal of the match.

Yedlin’s cross to Emre Kilinc in the 18th minute proved to lead to the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over Alanyaspor. It was an important road victory for the visitors who remain three points clear at the top of the league table.

The former Newcastle United man sent a stellar cross upfield which split the Alanyaspor backline. Kilinc’s first attempt on goal was blocked, but the midfielder was able to slot home the rebound attempt for the lone goal of the match.

GOAL FOR GALATASARAY! The visitors take a 1-0 lead as EMRE KILINC scores.#ALNvGS FOR FREE ⬇️

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 20, 2021

Yedlin, 26, finished the match with 11 duels won, three clearances, six completed tackles, and two interceptions from his right back position. He only completed 76% of his passes in the match, but his best pass ended up being the most crucial in the final scoreline.

It was Yedlin’s second start in all competitions since arriving from Newcastle United in the January Transfer Window. He also went the distance against Alanyaspor in a 3-2 Turkish Cup quarterfinal loss back on February 10th.

After his strong outing on Saturday, Yedlin will aim to keep his role in the starting lineup next weekend with a home date with Erzurum BB next on the club’s schedule.