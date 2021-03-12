Tottenham-Arsenal headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

2021 is not Arsenal’s year.

With enough starpower to make anyone blush, manager Mikel Arteta has yet to meet expectations, and is well past the honeymoon phase in charge of the Gunners.

The only thing left for them to play for is pride at this point, and Sunday’s North London Derby presents the opportunity for just that.

Rival Tottenham has its own problems, but the team is more than capable of shaping up and ending the season with a Champions League ticket, but that will mean winning the games it should win. The team thoroughly dominated Crystal Palace last weekend to the tune of 4-1, earning a three-game winning streak in the process.

Offseason headliner Gareth Bale notched braces in two of those three wins, showing the opposition that it has more than Harry Kane or Heung-Min Son to worry about these days.

Here are This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur – A North London Derby is a North London Derby, no matter what the standings show.

Manchester United vs West Ham United – West Ham quietly sits in fifth place in the Premier League ranks. How serious are they? On the other side, Manchester United must keep its foot on the gas and pray to be close if Manchester city slips in the final stretch of the season.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey – First and third respectively as the Liga MX season turns towards the business end. A Monterrey win will bust the title race wide open.

Monaco vs Lille – Lille has held down the Ligue 1 standings for several weeks and simply cannot afford to lose with PSG breathing down its neck. Monaco, fighting for the Champions League picture, should present a credible threat for playing the spoiler.

Lyon vs PSG – No, this is not a Memphis Depay – Kylian Mbappe slugfest. You’ll need to wait another week for that. In the Women’s soccer world, Lyon is the gold standard, and winner of a whopping 14-straight league titles. By one point, PSG leads the D1 at this time, and there is a real power struggle. Lyon is desperate to reclaim the lead.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Premier League

3 p.m. -Peacock- Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Levante vs Valencia

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Crotone

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Spezia

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Reims vs Olympique Lyon

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Puebla vs Atlas

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Juárez vs Pumas UNAM

Australian A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Macarthur

Australian W-League

2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Canberra United

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United

Primera A

7 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Cuenca vs LDU Quito

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Blackburn Rovers vs Brentford

Bundesliga 2

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Bochum vs Hamburger SV

Liga de Expansión MX

6:30 p.m. -TUDN.com – Atlético Morelia vs Venados

Liga MX Femenil

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- América vs Tijuana

Scottish Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Inverness CT vs Raith Rovers

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– İstanbul Başakşehir vs Beşiktaş

NCAA Men’s Soccer

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Iupui vs Detroit Mercy

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Milwaukee vs Oakland

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Notre Dame vs Duke

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Syracuse vs Louisville

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Furman vs East Tennessee State

NCAA Women’s Soccer

2 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App- Dallas Baptist vs LSU

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Belmont vs Murray State

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Central Michigan vs Toledo

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Mercer vs The Citadel

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Furman vs VMI

4 p.m. –ESPN+– East Tennessee State vs Chattanooga

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Eastern Illinois vs Tennessee Tech

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Wofford vs Unc Greensboro

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Western Carolina vs Samford

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Austin Peay vs Southeast Missouri State

8 p.m. –ESPN+– UT Martin vs Siu Edwardsville

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Leeds United vs Chelsea

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion

12:30 p.m. -Peacock- Everton vs Burnley

3 p.m. -Peacock- Fulham vs Manchester City

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Mainz 05 vs Freiburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Union Berlin vs Köln

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs Bayern München

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Cádiz

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Elche

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Osasuna vs Real Valladolid

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Getafe vs Atlético Madrid

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Benevento vs Fiorentina

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Udinese

Primeira Liga

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica vs Boavista

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Tondela vs Sporting CP

Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Angers SCO vs Saint-Étienne

Liga MX

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Tigres UANL vs Mazatlán

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Cruz Azul vs Monterrey

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Tijuana vs Santos Laguna

Australian A-League

3:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory

Australian W-League

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets

Primera A

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Patriotas Boyacá vs Millonarios

Primera A

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Aucas vs Independiente del Valle

EFL Championship

7:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Luton Town vs Swansea City

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End

EFL Trophy

9:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Portsmouth vs Salford City

D1 Féminine

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Lyon vs PSG

Eredivisie

2 p.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs Twente

Primera Division

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Sport Boys vs César Vallejo

Super Lig

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Kayserispor vs Galatasaray

NCAA Men’s College Soccer

11 a.m. –ESPN+– Belmont vs Wofford

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Duquesne vs St. Bonaventure

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Holy Cross vs Lafayette

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Boston University vs Colgate

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Lipscomb vs Liberty

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Clemson vs Virginia Tech

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Army vs Lehigh

6 p.m. –ESPN+– High Point vs Campbell

6 p.m. –ESPN+– NC State vs Wake Forest

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– South Florida vs Memphis

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Dayton vs Saint Louis

7 p.m. –ESPN+– George Washington vs VCU

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Virginia vs North Carolina

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Boston College vs Pittsburgh

8 p.m. –ESPN+– UCF vs SMU

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Temple vs Tulsa

NCAA Women’s Soccer

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Purdue vs Northwestern

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Arkansas State vs Mississippi State

5:30 p.m. –fuboTV– North Carolina vs Tennessee

Sunday

Premier League

8 a.m. -Peacock- Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. -Peacock- Leicester City vs Sheffield United

12:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester United vs West Ham United

Germany – Bundesliga

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld

10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

La Liga

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Athletic Club

11:15 a.m. –fuboTV– Granada vs Real Sociedad

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Eibar vs Villarreal

4 p.m. –fuboTV– Sevilla vs Real Betis

Serie A

7:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes- Bologna vs Sampdoria

10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Parma vs Roma

10 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Torino vs Inter

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Juventus

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– AC Milan vs Napoli

Ligue 1

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Nîmes vs Montpellier

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Lens vs Metz

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Lorient vs Nice

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Rennes vs Strasbourg

12:05 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Monaco vs Lille

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– PSG vs Nantes

Primeira Liga

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Vitória Guimarães vs Gil Vicente

4 p.m. –fuboTV– Porto vs Paços de Ferreira

Liga MX

2 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Toluca vs Pachuca

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Querétaro vs Atlético San Luis

10 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO- Guadalajara vs América

Australian A-League

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory

3:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Brisbane Roar

Australian W-League

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets

Primera A

9 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Nacional vs Junior

Super Liga

1 p.m. –ESPN+– København vs Midtjylland

Primera A

7 p.m. –fuboTV– Barcelona vs Orense

EFL Championship

8:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City

EFL Trophy

11 a.m. –ESPN+– Sunderland vs Tranmere Rovers

CAF U17 Championship

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Zambia U17 vs Côte d’Ivoire U17

Eredivisie

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Feyenoord

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Utrecht vs Vitesse

11:45 a.m. –ESPN+– PEC Zwolle vs Ajax

Super Lig

9 a.m. –fuboTV– BB Erzurumspor vs Trabzonspor

NCAA Men’s Soccer

11 a.m. –ESPN+– George Mason vs Davidson

2 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Bradley vs Loyola Chicago

4 p.m. –ESPN+– USC Upstate vs Longwood

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Evansville vs Missouri State

NCAA Women’s Soccer

11 a.m. –ESPN+– Wofford vs VMI

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Umass vs La Salle

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Dayton vs Duquesne

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Temple vs Cincinnati

12 p.m. –ESPN+– St. Bonaventure vs Saint Louis

1 p.m. –ESPN+– East Carolina vs UCF

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Stony Brook vs Binghamton

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Rhode Island vs Saint Joseph’s

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Western Carolina vs Chattanooga

1 p.m. –ESPN+– George Mason vs George Washington

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Richmond vs VCU

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Albany vs Vermont

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Houston vs Memphis

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Coastal Carolina vs Duke

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Southern Illinois vs Drake

2 p.m. –ESPN+– East Tennessee State vs Samford

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Furman vs UNC Greensboro

3 p.m. –ESPN+– High Point vs Charleston Southern

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Winthrop vs UNC Asheville

6 p.m. –ESPN+– USC Upstate vs Campbell

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Florida International vs Miami

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Tulsa vs South Florida