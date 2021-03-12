Tottenham-Arsenal headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

2021 is not Arsenal’s year.
With enough starpower to make anyone blush, manager Mikel Arteta has yet to meet expectations, and is well past the honeymoon phase in charge of the Gunners.
The only thing left for them to play for is pride at this point, and Sunday’s North London Derby presents the opportunity for just that.
Rival Tottenham has its own problems, but the team is more than capable of shaping up and ending the season with a Champions League ticket, but that will mean winning the games it should win. The team thoroughly dominated Crystal Palace last weekend to the tune of 4-1, earning a three-game winning streak in the process.
Offseason headliner Gareth Bale notched braces in two of those three wins, showing the opposition that it has more than Harry Kane or Heung-Min Son to worry about these days.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here are This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur – A North London Derby is a North London Derby, no matter what the standings show.
Manchester United vs West Ham United – West Ham quietly sits in fifth place in the Premier League ranks. How serious are they? On the other side, Manchester United must keep its foot on the gas and pray to be close if Manchester city slips in the final stretch of the season.
Cruz Azul vs Monterrey – First and third respectively as the Liga MX season turns towards the business end. A Monterrey win will bust the title race wide open.
Monaco vs Lille – Lille has held down the Ligue 1 standings for several weeks and simply cannot afford to lose with PSG breathing down its neck. Monaco, fighting for the Champions League picture, should present a credible threat for playing the spoiler.
Lyon vs PSG – No, this is not a Memphis Depay – Kylian Mbappe slugfest. You’ll need to wait another week for that. In the Women’s soccer world, Lyon is the gold standard, and winner of a whopping 14-straight league titles. By one point, PSG leads the D1 at this time, and there is a real power struggle. Lyon is desperate to reclaim the lead.
This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online
Premier League
3 p.m. -Peacock- Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach
La Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Levante vs Valencia
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Crotone
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Spezia
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Reims vs Olympique Lyon
Liga MX
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Puebla vs Atlas
10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Juárez vs Pumas UNAM
Australian A-League
3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Macarthur
Australian W-League
2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Canberra United
5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United
Primera A
7 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Cuenca vs LDU Quito
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Blackburn Rovers vs Brentford
Bundesliga 2
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Bochum vs Hamburger SV
Liga de Expansión MX
6:30 p.m. -TUDN.com – Atlético Morelia vs Venados
Liga MX Femenil
1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- América vs Tijuana
Scottish Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Inverness CT vs Raith Rovers
Super Lig
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– İstanbul Başakşehir vs Beşiktaş
NCAA Men’s Soccer
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Iupui vs Detroit Mercy
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Milwaukee vs Oakland
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Notre Dame vs Duke
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Syracuse vs Louisville
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Furman vs East Tennessee State
NCAA Women’s Soccer
2 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App- Dallas Baptist vs LSU
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Belmont vs Murray State
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Central Michigan vs Toledo
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Mercer vs The Citadel
4 p.m. –ESPN+– Furman vs VMI
4 p.m. –ESPN+– East Tennessee State vs Chattanooga
5 p.m. –ESPN+– Eastern Illinois vs Tennessee Tech
6 p.m. –ESPN+– Wofford vs Unc Greensboro
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Western Carolina vs Samford
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Austin Peay vs Southeast Missouri State
8 p.m. –ESPN+– UT Martin vs Siu Edwardsville
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Leeds United vs Chelsea
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion
12:30 p.m. -Peacock- Everton vs Burnley
3 p.m. -Peacock- Fulham vs Manchester City
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Mainz 05 vs Freiburg
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Union Berlin vs Köln
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs Bayern München
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Cádiz
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Elche
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Osasuna vs Real Valladolid
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Getafe vs Atlético Madrid
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Benevento vs Fiorentina
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Udinese
Primeira Liga
1 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica vs Boavista
3:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Tondela vs Sporting CP
Ligue 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Angers SCO vs Saint-Étienne
Liga MX
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Tigres UANL vs Mazatlán
10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Cruz Azul vs Monterrey
10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Tijuana vs Santos Laguna
Australian A-League
3:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory
Australian W-League
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets
Primera A
8 p.m. –fuboTV– Patriotas Boyacá vs Millonarios
Primera A
8 p.m. –fuboTV– Aucas vs Independiente del Valle
EFL Championship
7:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Luton Town vs Swansea City
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End
EFL Trophy
9:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Portsmouth vs Salford City
D1 Féminine
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Lyon vs PSG
Eredivisie
2 p.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs Twente
Primera Division
6 p.m. –fuboTV– Sport Boys vs César Vallejo
Super Lig
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Kayserispor vs Galatasaray
NCAA Men’s College Soccer
11 a.m. –ESPN+– Belmont vs Wofford
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Duquesne vs St. Bonaventure
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Holy Cross vs Lafayette
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Boston University vs Colgate
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Lipscomb vs Liberty
5 p.m. –ESPN+– Clemson vs Virginia Tech
6 p.m. –ESPN+– Army vs Lehigh
6 p.m. –ESPN+– High Point vs Campbell
6 p.m. –ESPN+– NC State vs Wake Forest
6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– South Florida vs Memphis
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Dayton vs Saint Louis
7 p.m. –ESPN+– George Washington vs VCU
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Virginia vs North Carolina
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Boston College vs Pittsburgh
8 p.m. –ESPN+– UCF vs SMU
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Temple vs Tulsa
NCAA Women’s Soccer
1 p.m. –fuboTV– Purdue vs Northwestern
1 p.m. –fuboTV– Arkansas State vs Mississippi State
5:30 p.m. –fuboTV– North Carolina vs Tennessee
Sunday
Premier League
8 a.m. -Peacock- Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 a.m. -Peacock- Leicester City vs Sheffield United
12:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester United vs West Ham United
Germany – Bundesliga
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld
10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim
La Liga
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Athletic Club
11:15 a.m. –fuboTV– Granada vs Real Sociedad
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Eibar vs Villarreal
4 p.m. –fuboTV– Sevilla vs Real Betis
Serie A
7:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes- Bologna vs Sampdoria
10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Parma vs Roma
10 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Torino vs Inter
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Juventus
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– AC Milan vs Napoli
Ligue 1
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Nîmes vs Montpellier
10 a.m. –fuboTV– Lens vs Metz
10 a.m. –fuboTV– Lorient vs Nice
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Rennes vs Strasbourg
12:05 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Monaco vs Lille
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– PSG vs Nantes
Primeira Liga
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Vitória Guimarães vs Gil Vicente
4 p.m. –fuboTV– Porto vs Paços de Ferreira
Liga MX
2 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Toluca vs Pachuca
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Querétaro vs Atlético San Luis
10 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO- Guadalajara vs América
Australian A-League
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory
3:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Brisbane Roar
Australian W-League
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets
Primera A
9 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Nacional vs Junior
Super Liga
1 p.m. –ESPN+– København vs Midtjylland
Primera A
7 p.m. –fuboTV– Barcelona vs Orense
EFL Championship
8:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City
EFL Trophy
11 a.m. –ESPN+– Sunderland vs Tranmere Rovers
CAF U17 Championship
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Zambia U17 vs Côte d’Ivoire U17
Eredivisie
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Feyenoord
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Utrecht vs Vitesse
11:45 a.m. –ESPN+– PEC Zwolle vs Ajax
Super Lig
9 a.m. –fuboTV– BB Erzurumspor vs Trabzonspor
NCAA Men’s Soccer
11 a.m. –ESPN+– George Mason vs Davidson
2 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Bradley vs Loyola Chicago
4 p.m. –ESPN+– USC Upstate vs Longwood
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Evansville vs Missouri State
NCAA Women’s Soccer
11 a.m. –ESPN+– Wofford vs VMI
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Umass vs La Salle
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Dayton vs Duquesne
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Temple vs Cincinnati
12 p.m. –ESPN+– St. Bonaventure vs Saint Louis
1 p.m. –ESPN+– East Carolina vs UCF
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Stony Brook vs Binghamton
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Rhode Island vs Saint Joseph’s
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Western Carolina vs Chattanooga
1 p.m. –ESPN+– George Mason vs George Washington
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Richmond vs VCU
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Albany vs Vermont
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Houston vs Memphis
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Coastal Carolina vs Duke
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Southern Illinois vs Drake
2 p.m. –ESPN+– East Tennessee State vs Samford
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Furman vs UNC Greensboro
3 p.m. –ESPN+– High Point vs Charleston Southern
4 p.m. –ESPN+– Winthrop vs UNC Asheville
6 p.m. –ESPN+– USC Upstate vs Campbell
6 p.m. –ESPN+– Florida International vs Miami
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Tulsa vs South Florida
Comments